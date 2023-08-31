CalciMedica to Host Acute Pancreatitis Clinical Experts Event on September 21, 2023

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced that it will host a virtual clinical experts event on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. PT.

CalciMedica management will be joined by clinical experts Joseph Miller, M.D., clinical associate professor of Emergency Medicine at Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University and associate director of Emergency Care Research at Henry Ford Health, and Georgios Papachristou, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Medicine, Floyd Beman Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology and division director for Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in discussing the Company's lead clinical compound, Auxora™, and its potential implications in acute pancreatitis.

Registration for the event will be available in the "Upcoming Events" section of CalciMedica's IR website at https://ir.calcimedica.com/ beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 6.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels designed to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™, a proprietary, intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor, has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. Auxora is in development for AP with SIRS and AIPT. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

