CalciMedica to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced that Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET/ 6:10 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "Upcoming Events" section of CalciMedica's IR website at https://ir.calcimedica.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™ has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica has announced topline data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO – NCT04681066) in patients with acute pancreatitis (AP) and accompanying systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA – NCT04345614) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE – NCT06374797) in patients with acute kidney disease (AKI) with associated acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA – NCT04195347) in pediatric patients with asparaginase-induced pancreatic toxicity (AIPT). CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

