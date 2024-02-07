CalciMedica to Present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced that Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a presentation at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 10:40am – 11:10am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "Upcoming Events" section of CalciMedica's IR website at https://ir.calcimedica.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™, a proprietary, intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor, has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica is currently conducting a Phase 2b trial for a planned 216 patients (called CARPO – NCT04681066) for acute pancreatitis (AP) with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS), with topline data expected in the first half of 2024, as well as supporting the ongoing Phase 1/2 CRSPA asparaginase-induced pancreatic toxicity (AIPT) study (called CRSPA – NCT04195347), with additional data expected by 2H 2024. CalciMedica plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in acute kidney injury (AKI) in 1H 2024. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

