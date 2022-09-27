Calcined Petcoke Market Size to Grow by USD 3.26 Bn, Rising Demand for Calcined Petcoke from Various Industries to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the calcined petcoke market is the rising demand for calcined petcoke from various industries, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. Calcined petcoke is mainly used in the aluminum industry, followed by steel and chemical industries. It is an essential reducing agent in the manufacturing of titanium dioxide through the chloride process. These factors will increase the consumption of calcined petcoke during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcined Petcoke Market 2022-2026

The calcined petcoke market size is expected to grow by USD 3.26 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 5.72%

Market Challenge

Declining investments in the coal industry are expected to challenge the calcined petcoke market growth. Coal is the raw material used in the production of coal tar. Several major banks have implemented policies to prevent new investments in coal projects due to concerns regarding carbon emissions. Some of these banks include HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., and Credit Suisse Group AG. Other than banks, asset managers, and large investors are also hesitating to invest in coal projects. For instance, in May 2018, Allianz SE pledged that it would stop selling policies to coal companies to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Therefore, the declining investments in coal production will negatively impact the production of coal tar.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market has been segmented into others and aluminum.

The other segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period.

segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the steel industry and the increasing demand for titanium dioxide are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , the and , and . 72% of the growth will originate from APAC .

. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rise in the demand for aluminum, steel, paints, and coatings.

China , India , and Spain are the key countries for the calcined petcoke market in APAC.

, , and are the key countries for the calcined petcoke market in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes

The growth momentum of the calcined petcoke market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Aminco Resources LLC, Asbury Carbons Inc., Atha Group, BP Plc, Carbograf Industrial SA de CV, Cocan Hubei Graphite Mill Inc., Dempo Group of Companies, Future Carbon Solutions Ltd, Garcia Munte Energia SL, Graphite India Ltd, Hindustan Westcoast Trading Co., India Carbon Ltd., Maniyar Group of Industries, Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd., Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group, Oxbow Corp., Rain Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Weifang Lianxing New Material Technology Co Ltd.

Calcined Petcoke Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aluminium Bahrain BSC, Aminco Resources LLC, Asbury Carbons Inc., Atha Group, BP Plc, Carbograf Industrial SA de CV, Cocan Hubei Graphite Mill Inc., Dempo Group of Companies, Future Carbon Solutions Ltd, Garcia Munte Energia SL, Graphite India Ltd, Hindustan Westcoast Trading Co., India Carbon Ltd., Maniyar Group of Industries, Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd., Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group, Oxbow Corp., Rain Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Weifang Lianxing New Material Technology Co Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Energy Market Reports

