Calcium + Company Launches Amino--A New Oncology Marketing Center of Excellence

Amino Oncology—purpose-built for this dynamic and fast-growing category

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium + Company, a leading mid-sized diversified healthcare marketing agency, is excited to continue its growth with the launch of Amino, a dedicated oncology marketing division. Amino offers current and future clients an integrated marketing and communications approach that draws on the extensive oncology experience of its leading talent across oncologic science, strategy, creative, and engagement.

Josh Righter, a Calcium alumnus who helped build the agency's oncology presence, returns as Associate Managing Director to lead Amino, reporting to Calcium + Company Group President Greg Lewis, along with veteran Calcium creative and strategic leadership in Chris Watson and Tim Wisniewski, respectively. Account leadership will continue under the expertise of Beth Bloom and Oliver Murphy. Together with Josh, the Amino leadership team has nearly 50 years of experience working in oncology.

"Today, oncology brands and companies must rise above the noise with a fully integrated, bespoke approach—one that creates strong and durable bonds with HCPs, patients, care partners, and communities," says Righter. "With Amino, I'm so excited to return to the Calcium family to be a part of this team of experienced storytellers—one that has honed a unique methodology by fusing scientific pedigree with unmatched oncology marketing expertise."

According to Greg Lewis, "Amino represents an extension of our 'brand nourishment' DNA into the world of oncology. With the addition of Josh's leadership to a passionate team, I'm excited to see the stories we'll help to tell in this critically important category."

About Calcium + Company

Calcium + Company is an award-winning, healthcare marketing agency dedicated to brand nourishment, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 140 employees and offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Miami, Calcium + Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently ranked one of MM+M's 2022 Best Places to Work.

