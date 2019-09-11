Calcium Carbide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

- The market for Calcium carbide is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Growth in chemical industries and metalworking industries across the globe is generating demand for calcium carbide.

- Calcium carbide (CaC2) is an essential chemical raw material produced from the chemical processing of limestone.

- It acts as a raw material for acetylene, calcium cyanamide, calcium hydroxide etc., thus showing a huge demand in the chemical industry

- The challenges in storage, and other alternative renewable sources for calcium carbide may hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Raw material for various chemicals derivatives



- The property of calcium carbide is related to its purity. Its industrial product is mostly the mixture of calcium carbide and calcium oxide, and also contains trace amounts of sulfur, phosphorus, nitrogen and other impurities. With the increasing content of impurities, its colour exhibits grey, brown to black. The melting point and electrical conductivity both decrease with the decrease of purity.

- At room temperature, calcium carbide does not react with air, but it can have an oxidation reaction at above 350 °C and react with nitrogen at 600~700°C to generate calcium cyanamide.

- Calcium carbide, when coming across with water or steam, produces acetylene and release a large amount of heat. The production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide is the primary use of calcium carbide.

- Acetylene is used to produce many essential chemicals and is also used as a metalworking gas for cutting, welding, galvanising, etc. whereas calcium cyanamide is used as industrial chemical and agricultural fertiliser.

- Thus calcium carbide is a starting material for the production of many other chemicals and a vital source for many end-user industries. Due to the above mentioned factors, the market for calcium carbide is likely to grow over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global calcium carbide market in 2018. There is demand for calcium carbide in the market as a consequence of the growing demand for acetylene and an increase in demand for chemical production and metalworking industries.

- In the Asia-pacific, China is the dominant country in the consumption of calcium carbide and accounts for around 90% of the total supply and consumption.

- With the growing industries in China, the demand for the calcium carbide market is estimated to increase during the forecast period in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The global calcium carbide market is fragmented. The major companies include Merck KGaA, MCB INDUSTRIES SDN. BHD, DENKA, CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC, and Praxair Technology, Inc, among others.



