Calcium Carbide Market to Reach Value of US$ 31.38 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

- The global calcium carbide market is anticipated to grow as the steel sector starts to bounce back
- Acetylene, a calcium carbide derivative, is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of PVC, which is anticipated to fuel growth of the global calcium carbide market
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2031, the Global Calcium Carbide Market size is predicted to surpass valuation of US$ 31.38 Bn. The global calcium carbide market growth forecast expects the market to progress at around 5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The manufacturing of carbide lamps, acetylene, toy cannons, calcium cyanamide, and other organic compounds uses calcium carbide more often. It is also finds extensive utilization in applications of furnace injection, slag conditioning, and desulfurization in the manufacturing of steel. Currently, CaC2 is mostly utilized to create acetylene gas, which is then used to create polyvinyl chloride (PVC). In addition to its usage in industry, calcium carbide is frequently employed in home settings to unclog drains and hasten the ripening of crops.
Acetylene is primarily produced from calcium carbide and is utilized in the production of a variety of resins, organic compounds, and polymers as well as welding of metals and oxyacetylene cutting. Additionally, calcium carbide is used in metallurgical operations as dehydrating, reducing, and desulfurizing agent.
The most significant use for calcium carbide is the production of acetylene through an exothermic reaction with water. A common ingredient in both non-aerosol and aerosol hairsprays is acetylene. These hair sprays are designed to satisfy the expanding need for products that are stiffer, firmer, and more stable. Growing use of these pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is predicted to present profitable potential for market participants selling calcium carbide. Increasing use in cosmetics industry is estimated to emerge as one of the major calcium carbide market trends
Key Findings of Market Report
- Due to its exceptional qualities, including durability and ductility, steel is employed in the construction and building industries, which is expected to account for significant calcium carbide market shares. It contributes to the seismic resilience of structures. A rise in the number of high-speed trains in nations like India, Japan, and China, Japan has prompted the building of dedicated railroads, which has increased the need for carbon steel. It is utilized in the form of a desulfurizing agent. Consequently, this is anticipated to increase demand for calcium carbide in the forthcoming years.
- Acetylene is primarily produced from calcium carbide, and it is used to cut and weld metal using oxyacetylene, as well as to create a variety of organic compounds, resins, and polymers. In metallurgical operations, calcium carbide is also used as a reducing, desulfurizing, as well as dehydrating agent.
- In carbide lamps, calcium carbide can also be utilized. Acetylene gas is released when water drips on the carbide, and this gas burns to provide light. So, when new industrial items are developed, the applications and uses of calcium carbide are expanding quickly.
Global Calcium Carbide Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players are
- MCB Industries SDN BHD
- Rexarc International, Inc.
- Denka Company Limited
- SA Calcium Carbide
- Lonza Group AG
- AlzChem Group
Global Calcium Carbide Market: Segmentation
Application
- Desulfurizing Agent
- Acetylene Gas
- Reducing Agent
- Calcium Cyanamide
- Chemical Intermediate
- Others
End Use
- Steel Manufacturing
- Agrochemical
- Pharmaceutical
- Metal Fabrication
- Construction Material
- Energy & Power
- Others
