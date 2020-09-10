Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 28,984.82 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major factors driving the Calcium Carbonate Market size include growing construction activities and demand from industries, such as paper and pulp, plastic, and construction.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Calcium Carbonate Market size and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market size is expected to grow from USD 20,686.77 Million in 2019 to USD 28,984.82 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET SIZE

Calcium carbonate is commonly used as a filler material in the process of alkaline papermaking. Rising demand for brighter and bulkier paper is the main factor behind the paper industry's preference for calcium carbonate. This increasing use in the paper industry is driving the calcium carbonate market size.

The plastics industry is also rising at a rapid pace. The high demand for plastics in the packaging, automotive, manufacturing, electrical & electronics, and other industries is expected to drive the Calcium Carbonate Market size. The use of plastics for multiple purposes in these sectors, such as lowering costs in the packaging and construction industries, reducing weight in automobile parts, and as an insulator in electronic devices, drives demand for calcium carbonate.

The growing demand for nano-calcium carbonate in plastics, rubber, and paints is expected to provide further fuel to the Calcium Carbonate Market size. The product is an ultra-fine precipitated form of calcium carbonate used as an additive to change its end-product performance characteristics.

The increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride in concrete, pipes, flooring, and furniture is likely to increase the Calcium Carbonate Market size. In addition, calcium carbonate increases the properties of gap filling and viscosity and prevents the shrinking when used in adhesives and sealants, which drives its demand in the adhesive industry.

Environmental hazards associated with calcareous mining, such as deforestation, vegetation loss, damage to natural aquifers, and others, may hinder market development.

CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest Calcium Carbonate market share, with China being the leading consumer in terms of demand for calcium carbonate. The growing demand for paper packaging and tissue products in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the size of the calcium carbonate.

Owing to the high production and sales of paper and pulp products in Canada, North America is the second-largest region on the global calcium carbonate market.

Calcium Carbonate Market by Region

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa .

CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on Type, the Calcium Carbonate Market studied across

Based on Industry, the Calcium Carbonate Market studied across

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Plastic.

Key Companies:

Calcinor SA,

Carmeuse,

Excalibar Minerals LLC,

GLC Mineral,

Huber Engineered Materials,

Imerys,

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.,

Midwest Calcium Carbonate,

Minerals Technologies Inc.,

Mississippi Lime Company,

Oya AG,

Sibelco.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Calcium Carbonate Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Calcium Carbonate Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Calcium Carbonate Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Calcium Carbonate Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Calcium Carbonate Market?

What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Calcium Carbonate Market?

