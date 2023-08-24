Calcium Carbonate Market in North America to grow by 6.98 million tons from 2022 to 2027 | Market driven by the increasing use of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium carbonate market in North America size is set to grow by 6,980.07 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.04%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Calcium Carbonate Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGSCO Corp., Arkema Group, Brookville Manufacturing, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cerne Calcium Co., CRH Plc, GLC Minerals, Graymont Ltd, Greer Industries, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Kerford Limestone, Lhoist SA, Mccarthy-Bush Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Newpark Resources Inc., Omya International AG, Pete Lien and Sons Inc., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants.

Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Fillers



Pigments



Raw Chemical Materials



PH Balancing Agents



Dietary Supplements

End-user

Paper



Paints And Adhesive



Plastics



Healthcare



Others

Type

GCC



PCC

The market share growth by the fillers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fillers are mainly used as additives in composite materials, plastics, and concrete to enhance the properties of the final products. They are also used as alternatives to expensive binders. Calcium carbonate is used in numerous applications, including cement, plastics, rubber, and paper. The most common grade of calcium carbonate filler is derived from limestone or marble and is widely used in sealants for automobile parts. Thus, owing to such advantages offered by fillers, the segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the calcium carbonate market in North America include AGSCO Corp., Arkema Group, Brookville Manufacturing, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cerne Calcium Co., CRH Plc, GLC Minerals, Graymont Ltd, Greer Industries, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Kerford Limestone, Lhoist SA, Mccarthy-Bush Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Newpark Resources Inc., Omya International AG, Pete Lien and Sons Inc., and Solvay SA. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market.

Company offerings

AGSCO Corp. - The company offers calcium carbonate such as Industrial calcium carbonate.

Market Dynamics

Key Calcium Carbonate Market Driver In North America

The increasing use of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers is notably driving market growth.

Significant Calcium Carbonate Market Trend In North America

The rising demand for nano calcium carbonate in the plastics and rubber industries is an emerging market trend.

Major Calcium Carbonate Market Challenge In North America

The declining sources of limestone are major challenges hindering the market. Limestone is the primary source of calcium carbonate. Some of the limestone reserves can yield as high as 98%-99% of calcium carbonate. In North America, limestone reserves are geographically concentrated, particularly in the US. Most of the limestone reserves are found away from their significant consuming regions. Due to this, limestone mining operations are regarded as economically not possible by calcium carbonate manufacturers. Noise and air pollution are hindering market growth due to the rising environmental and public concerns about limestone mining. Also, cheaper imports are lowering the prices of limestone and calcium carbonate, hence disturbing the profit margins of the companies. Moreover, finding and creating new limestone quarries is a slow and time-consuming process. Consequently, these factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium carbonate market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the calcium carbonate market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calcium carbonate market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium carbonate market companies in North American

