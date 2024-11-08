Calcium Carbonate Market to Grow by USD 15.79 Billion from 2024-2028, as Demand for PCC in Paper Industry Rises with AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global calcium carbonate (CACO3) market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Increasing importance of PCC in the paper industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand from construction industry. However, declining sources of limestone poses a challenge.Key market players include AGSCO Corp., Bhavani chemicals, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cerne Calcium Co., CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., GLC Minerals, Greer Industries, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Kunal Calcium Ltd., Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, SCR Sibelco NV, and Zillion Sawa Minerals Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global calcium carbonate (CaCO3) market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Calcium Carbonate (Caco3) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 15785.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Key companies profiled AGSCO Corp., Bhavani chemicals, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cerne Calcium Co., CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., GLC Minerals, Greer Industries, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Kunal Calcium Ltd., Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, SCR Sibelco NV, and Zillion Sawa Minerals Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The construction industry's rapid expansion in both developed and developing countries, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development, has significantly increased the demand for calcium carbonate (CaCO3). This mineral is a key ingredient in concrete, cement, and asphalt, enhancing their performance, durability, and reducing costs. Its applications extend to various construction products like plaster, stucco, and roofing materials. The emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness in construction practices further boosts calcium carbonate's demand in green building materials. Abundant and cost-effective, calcium carbonate is a preferred choice for builders seeking LEED certifications. In emerging economies, the construction sector's growth is fueled by urbanization and industrialization, with calcium carbonate suppliers meeting the rising demand. Regulatory compliance is another factor driving calcium carbonate's use in construction materials. These factors collectively are expected to fuel the growth of the global calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

The Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) market is on an upward trend due to its diverse applications. Marble and Aragonite are popular natural forms of CaCO3 used in Building and Construction. In Electrical and electronics, CaCO3 is used as a filler in plastics and corrugated packaging. The logistics system is crucial in managing the production facility's reserve capacity and transport costs. Mineral Technologies' advancements in Nano-Calcium production are gaining traction. The Chemical compound's use extends to Food consumption, where it acts as a Food additive, preservative, acidifier, flavoring agent, and cleaning agent. In the Pharmaceutical industry, CaCO3 is used in Drugs, Calcium citrate production, and as a pH value regulator. The Coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand for Water treatment applications. CaCO3 is also used in Paints and coatings, Adhesives, Cosmetics, and Dietary supplements. The population growth fuels the demand for CaCO3 in various industries. Transport costs and trade movement remain key challenges. Enzymes and genes are potential areas for innovation.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

Calcium carbonate, derived primarily from limestone, is a significant market with substantial reserves. However, the economic viability of mining these reserves is questionable due to their geographical disparity from major consuming regions, such as APAC and Europe . Environmental and public concerns over noise and air pollution from limestone mining add to the challenges, increasing compliance costs. Additionally, cheaper imports from countries with lower labor and production costs are pressuring market prices and profit margins. The limited availability of new limestone quarries and public resistance to mining activities further hinder market expansion. These factors collectively pose significant challenges to the growth of the global calcium carbonate market.

. Environmental and public concerns over noise and air pollution from limestone mining add to the challenges, increasing compliance costs. Additionally, cheaper imports from countries with lower labor and production costs are pressuring market prices and profit margins. The limited availability of new limestone quarries and public resistance to mining activities further hinder market expansion. These factors collectively pose significant challenges to the growth of the global calcium carbonate market. The Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) market is facing challenges due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The demand for CaCO3 in industries like paints and coatings, adhesives, and construction has decreased due to lockdowns and economic downturns. In the food industry, CaCO3 is used as a food additive, preservative, acidifier, and flavoring agent. However, the supply chain disruptions and panic buying have led to stockpiling and increased prices of raw materials like limestone. Moreover, the production of CaCO3 in the form of calcium citrate and citric acid has been affected due to the shortage of workers and raw materials. The hygiene paper industry, which uses CaCO3 as a filler material and coating agent, is experiencing high demand due to increased hygiene standards. In the dietary supplement industry, CaCO3 is used in the form of tablets and antacids. The demand for these products has increased due to the population's focus on health and wellness. CaCO3 is also used in water treatment and as a mineral filler in cosmetics. The use of nanoparticles in CaCO3 for biocompatibility and high porosity applications is gaining popularity. However, the production and regulatory approval process for these products are challenging. The market for CaCO3 in the form of pigments, additives, and filler materials is expected to grow with economic upticks. The challenges in the CaCO3 market include raw material availability, trade movement restrictions, and the impact of the pandemic on various industries. The market is also affected by the price fluctuations of raw materials like kaolin, which affects the brightness and smoothness of CaCO3 products. Building sites and industries that use CaCO3 as a raw material have been affected by the lockdowns, leading to decreased demand and production.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This calcium carbonate (caco3) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 GCC

1.2 PCC End-user 2.1 Paper

2.2 Plastic

2.3 Paint

2.4 Adhesive and sealant

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 GCC- Calcium Carbonate (Caco3), specifically in the form of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC), is a naturally occurring mineral derived from limestone or marble through mechanical crushing and grinding. This powder form of calcium carbonate is widely utilized across various industries due to its fine particle size, high brightness, and excellent whiteness. GCC's versatility is evident in its applications in paper, plastics, paints, coatings, adhesives, rubber, and construction. In the paper industry, GCC enhances opacity, brightness, smoothness, and printability. In plastics and rubber, it improves mechanical properties and reduces wear and tear. The construction sector is a significant consumer, used in caulks, sealants, adhesives, and other construction materials. GCC's use in dietary supplements and pharmaceutical preparations is due to its calcium content. GCC is a cost-effective alternative to other fillers and pigments, and its abundant availability and lower production costs compared to synthetic alternatives make it an attractive choice for manufacturers. The ongoing global infrastructure development and construction activities are driving demand for GCC. Its eco-friendly and sustainable properties align with consumer and regulatory preferences. Government regulations promoting the use of non-toxic additives further support its adoption. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the GCC segment in the global calcium carbonate market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) market is a significant global industry, primarily driven by its diverse applications in various sectors. The coronavirus pandemic has caused fluctuations in the market due to disrupted supply chains and changing consumer behaviors. In industries like paints and coatings, adhesives, and plastics, calcium carbonate functions as a filler and extender, enhancing product properties. In the food industry, it serves as a food additive, preservative, acidifier, and flavoring agent. In water treatment, it acts as a pH value regulator and a flocculant. The population growth and increasing demand for hygiene paper, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and minerals contribute to the market's expansion. Calcium carbonate is derived from natural sources like calcite, chalk, marble, aragonite, and limestone rocks. Its reserve capacity is vast, making it a versatile and economical raw material. Calcium citrate and citric acid are often used in the production process. The market's future looks promising, with continuous research and development in new applications.

Market Research Overview

The Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) market has experienced significant fluctuations due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the increase in hygiene consciousness, the demand for CaCO3 as a raw material in the production of hygiene paper and tissue. In the construction sector, the market has seen a decline due to lockdowns and the halt in building sites. However, in the paints and coatings industry, CaCO3 continues to be in high demand as a mineral filler, pigment, and extender due to its brightness and smoothness. In the food industry, CaCO3 is used as a food additive, preservative, acidifier, and flavoring agent. The population growth and economic upticks have led to an increase in food consumption and packaging demand, thereby boosting the market. CaCO3 is also used in water treatment, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. The market for CaCO3 is derived from various sources such as limestone, calcite, chalk, marble, aragonite, and other minerals and rocks. The production of CaCO3 involves the use of raw materials like calcium citrate and citric acid. The logistics system and production facility reserve capacity have been affected by trade movement restrictions and transport costs. The CaCO3 market also includes applications in the electrical and electronics industry, plastics, corrugated packaging, and various other industries. The use of nanoparticles and biocompatibility properties of CaCO3 in various applications is a growing trend. The market for CaCO3 is diverse and dynamic, with various economic and logistical factors influencing its demand and supply.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

GCC



PCC

End-user

Paper



Plastic



Paint



Adhesive And Sealant



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio