Calcium Carbonate Market to increase by USD 15.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing importance of PCC in the paper industry is notably driving the calcium carbonate market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium carbonate market size is expected to grow by USD 15.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing importance of PCC in the paper industry is notably driving the calcium carbonate market. However, factors such as Declining sources of limestone may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (GCC and PCC), End-user (Paper, Plastic, Paint, Adhesive and sealant, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the calcium carbonate market including CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, AGSCO Corp., SCR Sibelco NV, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cerne Calcium Co., GLC Minerals, Greer Industries, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Zillion Sawa Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Kunal Calcium Ltd., and Bhavani chemicals.

CRH Plc - The company offers industrial calcium carbonate as mesh grit for many applications as a polymer additive to replace more expensive resins.

Calcium Carbonate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The GCC segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The GCC segment, a form of calcium carbonate derived from the mechanical crushing and grinding of natural limestone or marble into a powder form, is gaining increased adoption. This growth can be attributed to its fine particle size, exceptional brightness, and impressive whiteness. Moreover, it serves as a versatile mineral extensively utilized across various industries, including paper, plastics, paints, coatings, adhesives, rubber, and construction. Notably, it stands out as a cost-effective alternative to fillers and pigments commonly employed in sectors such as paper, plastics, and coatings. Manufacturers are increasingly turning to the GCC segment due to its abundant availability and cost advantages compared to synthetic counterparts. A key advantage of the GCC segment lies in its natural origin, aligning well with growing consumer and regulatory preferences for eco-friendly and sustainable products. In the construction industry, the GCC segment finds extensive use in caulks, sealants, adhesives, and other construction materials. Consequently, these factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment, thereby fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

The calcium carbonate market in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,980.07 thousand t.

The precipitated calcium carbonate market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,507.55 million.

