Calcium Carbonate Market value to increase by 26.97 Mn tons | 65% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

Vendor Landscape:

The global calcium carbonate market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of many large and small vendors. These vendors operate in a moderately competitive market environment. The dominant players have a vast geographic presence with large production facilities. Sizeable small regional players that operate in this market also account for notable shares. The competition level in the market is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period due to the low innovations and moderate R&D prospects among vendors.

Technavio identifies CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, and SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG as some of the major market participants. Although the importance of PCC in the paper industry, increasing consumption in the paints and coatings industry, and the rising prominence of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers will offer immense growth opportunities, depleting sources of limestone, environmental hazards associated with calcium carbonate, and health hazards associated with calcium carbonate will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Our Sample Report for more insights into the vendor landscape.

Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented as below:

End User

Paper



Plastics



Paint



Adhesives And Sealants



Others

The paper industry is the prime end-user of calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate is increasingly used as a filler in coatings in the paper industry. The increasing demand for specialty paper, such as packaging, printing, and tissue paper is driving the growth of the segment.

Type

GCC



PCC

By type, the market will observe maximum demand for GCC during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing demand for filler minerals. In addition, the rising demand for finer and higher brightness grades and fillers among consumers is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

About 65% of the market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for calcium carbonate in APAC. The growing construction activities, especially in India and China is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growth of the paper industry will have a positive impact on the calcium carbonate market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our calcium carbonate market report covers the following areas:

Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the calcium carbonate market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the calcium carbonate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calcium carbonate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium carbonate market vendors

Related Reports:

Calcium Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2021-2025 26.97 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, and SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value Chain Analysis - Commodity Chemicals Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 18: Paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 20: Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 22: Paint - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 24: Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 31: GCC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 PCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: PCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 33: PCC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 52: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 53: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 54: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 55: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 56: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 CRH Plc

Exhibit 57: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 58: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 59: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 60: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: CRH Plc - Segment focus

11.4 GCCP Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 62: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Imerys

Exhibit 66: Imerys - Overview



Exhibit 67: Imerys - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Imerys - Key news



Exhibit 69: Imerys - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Imerys - Segment focus



Exhibit 71: J M Huber Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: J M Huber Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: J M Huber Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 74: J M Huber Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Lhoist Group - Overview



Exhibit 76: Lhoist Group - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Lhoist Group - Key news



Exhibit 78: Lhoist Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 84: Mississippi Lime Co. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Mississippi Lime Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Mississippi Lime Co. - Key news



Exhibit 87: Mississippi Lime Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Omya International AG - Overview



Exhibit 92: Omya International AG - Product and service



Exhibit 93: Omya International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 95: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 96: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.6 J

Huber Corp 124

Lhoist Group 126

Minerals Technologies Inc 128

Mississippi Lime Co 130

OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd 132

Omya International AG 134

SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG 136

Appendix 138

Scope of the report 139

Currency conversion rates for US$ 140

Research methodology 141

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio