Calcium Carbonate Market value to increase by 26.97 Mn tons | 65% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

Jun 13, 2022, 04:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the 120-pages report, the market size is expected to increase by 26.97 million tons between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 1.97% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period. APAC will have the largest share of the market and the region is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for market players.
Download a Sample Report Now for more highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, growth momentum, and other important statistics.
Vendor Landscape:
The global calcium carbonate market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of many large and small vendors. These vendors operate in a moderately competitive market environment. The dominant players have a vast geographic presence with large production facilities. Sizeable small regional players that operate in this market also account for notable shares. The competition level in the market is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period due to the low innovations and moderate R&D prospects among vendors.
Technavio identifies CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, and SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG as some of the major market participants. Although the importance of PCC in the paper industry, increasing consumption in the paints and coatings industry, and the rising prominence of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers will offer immense growth opportunities, depleting sources of limestone, environmental hazards associated with calcium carbonate, and health hazards associated with calcium carbonate will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
View Our Sample Report for more insights into the vendor landscape.
Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global calcium carbonate market is segmented as below:
- End User
- Paper
- Plastics
- Paint
- Adhesives And Sealants
- Others
The paper industry is the prime end-user of calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate is increasingly used as a filler in coatings in the paper industry. The increasing demand for specialty paper, such as packaging, printing, and tissue paper is driving the growth of the segment.
- Type
- GCC
- PCC
By type, the market will observe maximum demand for GCC during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing demand for filler minerals. In addition, the rising demand for finer and higher brightness grades and fillers among consumers is contributing to the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
About 65% of the market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for calcium carbonate in APAC. The growing construction activities, especially in India and China is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growth of the paper industry will have a positive impact on the calcium carbonate market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our calcium carbonate market report covers the following areas:
- Calcium Carbonate Market size
- Calcium Carbonate Market trends
- Calcium Carbonate Market industry analysis
Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the calcium carbonate market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the calcium carbonate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the calcium carbonate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium carbonate market vendors
Related Reports:
- Lithium Carbonate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Ethylene Carbonate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Calcium Carbonate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
26.97 mn tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 65%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, and SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value Chain Analysis - Commodity Chemicals Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 18: Paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 20: Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 22: Paint - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 24: Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 31: GCC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 PCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: PCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 33: PCC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography (million tons)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 52: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 55: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 56: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 CRH Plc
- Exhibit 57: CRH Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 58: CRH Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: CRH Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 60: CRH Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: CRH Plc - Segment focus
- 11.4 GCCP Resources Ltd.
- Exhibit 62: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Imerys
- Exhibit 66: Imerys - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Imerys - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Imerys - Key news
- Exhibit 69: Imerys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Imerys - Segment focus
- Exhibit 71: J M Huber Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: J M Huber Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: J M Huber Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 74: J M Huber Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Lhoist Group - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Lhoist Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Lhoist Group - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Lhoist Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 84: Mississippi Lime Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Mississippi Lime Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Mississippi Lime Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: Mississippi Lime Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Omya International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Omya International AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 93: Omya International AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 95: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 96: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.6 J
- Huber Corp 124
- Lhoist Group 126
- Minerals Technologies Inc 128
- Mississippi Lime Co 130
- OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd 132
- Omya International AG 134
- SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG 136
- Appendix 138
- Scope of the report 139
- Currency conversion rates for US$ 140
- Research methodology 141
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article