Calcium Chloride Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Calcium Chloride Market: Overview

The report provides detailed analysis of the global calcium chloride market for the 2017-2024 forecast timeframe.The research study analyzes the calcium chloride market in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (in kilo tons).



https://www.reportlinker.com/p04683618



The report provides revenue and volume estimations for 2017-2024 with 2016 as the base year. The report provides 2015 values for historical reference.



The report highlights important qualitative and quantitative aspects regarding investments and price trends that impact the calcium chloride market.The report also covers distribution and trade scenario, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, company market share, and attractiveness analysis for key end users in each region.



Following this, insights into competitive strategies has been provided for existing players as well as new entrants to serve as a valuable guide to formulate winning strategies.



The market study is specifically designed to examine the growth behavior of key segments under each category in the calcium chloride market. This is used to project market share and revenue contributions of each of these segments over the forecast period.



Global Calcium Chloride Market: Research Methodology

A combination of bottom-up and top-down approach has been employed to provide market size of projections of key product and application segments for each region in the market.Underlying estimation factors include growth of industries such as chemical, construction, oil & gas, mininh, agriculture, etc.



They also include production of calcium chloride, substitute analysis, and environmental scenarios across the regions.



Industry analysis factors include strategic partnerships, technology upgrades, mergers and acquisitions, and availability in relation to the global competitive scenario. Secondary and primary research was conducted to understand and arrive at growth trends, which were used to present projections for the calcium chloride market.



Secondary research sources typically include but are not limited to annual reports, company websites, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, , and SEC filings. Other sources reached out in the secondary phase include external and internal proprietary databases and pertinent licensed and regulatory databases, statistical databases, market reports, national government documents, news articles, webcasts specifically made for companies operating in the market, press releases, ICIS, American Chemical Society, Portland Cement Association, Chemical Weekly, Factiva, Countryside, etc.



Following an elaborate primary and secondary research phase, growth projections through 2024 have been provided based on the following assumptions



The scope of the research report is limited to demand for calcium chloride for key applications in key regions

Market estimations have been provided with the assumption that there would not be serious natural calamities or political disturbances that could impact production and demand supply dynamics

Estimations for calcium chloride market have been calculated aggregating the revenue contribution of key applications in key regions

Minimal change in production prices and overheads has been assumed through the forecast period

The market is mature in developed nations. Large players based in developed nations that are striving to expand into potential growth nations will need to obtain trade licenses applicable for each country.



