Calcium Chloride Market Report Puts Limelight on Sales Volume, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Historical Growth & Future Perspectives by 2024: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Calcium Chloride Market is expected to witness a major overhaul in the upcoming period. This is attributed to growing usage in dust control and de-icing. Calcium chloride has the capacity of lowering water's freezing point. This is another factor bolstering the market. As such, the product turns out to be feasible as one of the deicers with respect to removal of snow and ice on walkways, sideways, and driveways. As governments across the globe ask for pollution control, calcium chloride would escalate in demand; as it could be applied as dust control agent due to suppression of dust on paths or roads by forming a mixture in the air.

Market Segmentation

The calcium chloride market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. By product, the market spans food grade and technical grade. By application, it constitutes animal sterilization, chemical synthesis, food processing & metallurgical industries, medicine, construction, oil & gas, de-icing & dust control. By geography, the market says North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA.

Regional Insights

North America rules the roost; thanks to extreme cold. Europe comes in second. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the ever-increasing expenditure with regards to infrastructural developments by the developing economies like India and China. MEA is expected to be the torchbearer in the near future as the application of dust control would look upon calcium chloride with great effect in oil & gas industry.

Players

The players contributing to the calcium chloride market include Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd.; Zirax Ltd.; Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.; Tiger Calcium Services Inc.; Tangshan Sanyou Group and Solvay SA; TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.); and Keg River Chemical. These players are likely to have a remarkable effect on value chain via forward integration. These companies not only produce raw materials but also the ultimate product.

The analysts forecast the global calcium chloride market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global calcium chloride for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the calcium chloride sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global calcium chloride market is segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America . This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

Food Grade Calcium Chloride



Technical Grade Calcium Chloride

Based on application, the calcium chloride market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas



Road Maintenance



Food Additive



Agriculture



Chemical Intermediate



Water Treatment



Industrial

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global calcium chloride market are:

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL)



Aditya Birla Chemicals ( India ) Limited

) Limited

Great Lakes Chloride, Inc.



Hill Brothers Chemical Co.



Koruma Klor Alkali A.



LUXI Group



Nedmag B.V.



Oxy Chemical Corporation



Premier Chemicals Ltd.



Quimica del Cinca, S.L.U.



SEQENS GROUP



Solvay S.A.



Tangshan Sanyou Group Co., Ltd.



Tessenderlo Group NV



TETRA Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.