Calcium Chloride Market size to grow by USD 406.96 million from 2022 to 2027 | ECPlaza Network Inc., Junction Capital Partners, Keg River Chemical Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium chloride market is expected to grow by USD 406.96 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Recovery of the oil and gas industry is notably driving the calcium chloride market. However, factors such as diminishing limestone reserves and stringent regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (de-icing and dust control, oil and gas, construction, pharmaceuticals, and others), product type (hydrated solid, anhydrous solid, and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the calcium chloride market including ECPlaza Network Inc., Junction Capital Partners, Keg River Chemical Corp., Koruma Klor Alkali San, NAMA Chemicals, Nedmag BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Sameer Chemicals, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Solvay SA, Tengfei Chemical Calcium Co. Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Zirax, Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hawkins Inc., and Sulaksh Chemicals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

ECPlaza Network Inc. - The company offers calcium chloride which is in lumps and powder form and it has diverse roles in various industries.

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium chloride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of calcium chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the calcium chloride market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of calcium chloride market companies

Calcium Chloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 406.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ECPlaza Network Inc., Junction Capital Partners, Keg River Chemical Corp., Koruma Klor Alkali San, NAMA Chemicals, Nedmag BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Sameer Chemicals, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Solvay SA, Tengfei Chemical Calcium Co. Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Zirax, Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hawkins Inc., and Sulaksh Chemiclas Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio