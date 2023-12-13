Calcium Chloride Market size to grow by USD 406.96 million from 2022 to 2027 | ECPlaza Network Inc., Junction Capital Partners, Keg River Chemical Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium chloride market is expected to grow by USD 406.96 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Recovery of the oil and gas industry is notably driving the calcium chloride market. However, factors such as diminishing limestone reserves and stringent regulations may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (de-icing and dust control, oil and gas, construction, pharmaceuticals, and others), product type (hydrated solid, anhydrous solid, and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the calcium chloride market including ECPlaza Network Inc., Junction Capital Partners, Keg River Chemical Corp., Koruma Klor Alkali San, NAMA Chemicals, Nedmag BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Sameer Chemicals, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Solvay SA, Tengfei Chemical Calcium Co. Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Zirax, Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hawkins Inc., and Sulaksh Chemicals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027
Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

ECPlaza Network Inc. - The company offers calcium chloride which is in lumps and powder form and it has diverse roles in various industries.

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The de-icing and dust control segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In cold regions, it mainly acts as a de-icing agent and has more efficiency than sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, or Urea. The natural hygroscopic properties of the product help it retain moisture and reduce dust on road surfaces when used as a control agent for dust.

  • Other segments include Product Type (Hydrated solid, Anhydrous solid, and Liquid)

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing demand for calcium chloride in end-user industries, such as oil and gas. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors to the market in the region.

  • Other regions include Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium chloride market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of calcium chloride market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the calcium chloride market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of calcium chloride market companies

Calcium Chloride Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 406.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ECPlaza Network Inc., Junction Capital Partners, Keg River Chemical Corp., Koruma Klor Alkali San, NAMA Chemicals, Nedmag BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Sameer Chemicals, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Solvay SA, Tengfei Chemical Calcium Co. Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Zirax, Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hawkins Inc., and Sulaksh Chemiclas

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product Type 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

