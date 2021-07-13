Calcium Chloride Market to grow by USD 327.17 million|COVID-19 Impact Analysis|Technavio

The report on the calcium chloride market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as advanced properties of calcium chloride than conventional materials, the recovery of the oil and gas industry, and the growing need for construction and infrastructure development.

The calcium chloride market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing need for construction and infrastructure development as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium chloride market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The calcium chloride market covers the following areas:

Calcium Chloride Market Sizing

Calcium Chloride Market Forecast

Calcium Chloride Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

BRENNTAG AG

NAMA Chemicals

Nedmag BV

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

SEQENS GROUP

Solvay SA

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Ward Chemical Ltd.

Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Co. PSC

Zirax Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

De-icing and dust control - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BRENNTAG AG

Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Co. PSC

NAMA Chemicals

Nedmag BV

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

SEQENS GROUP

Solvay SA

TETRA Technologies Inc.

Ward Chemical Ltd.

Zirax Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

