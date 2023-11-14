Calcium Lactate Market Forecast Report to 2028: Surge in Processed Food Consumption and Convenience Food is Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Lactate Market, By Application and Geography Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The report provides a strategic insight into the calcium lactate market up to 2028, analyzing key growth factors and market trends. The market is witnessing a trend towards the fortification of foods and beverages, a response to a global increase in health consciousness and nutrient deficiency.

Key Findings

  • Market Forecast: The calcium lactate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% by 2028.
  • Leading Applications: Dominance of the food & beverage sector, with rising prospects in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
  • Geographic Dominance: Asia Pacific leads, with China and Japan at the forefront of production and market expansion.

Market Dynamics

  • Increased Demand: A surge in processed food consumption and convenience food is pushing market growth.
  • Market Challenges: Limited consumer awareness and supply chain disruptions may pose growth barriers.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application:
    • Food & Beverage
    • Cosmetics
    • Feed Additives
    • Pharmaceuticals
  • By Geography:
    • Asia Pacific
    • Europe
    • North America
    • Rest of the World

Regional Spotlight

  • Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, with China's manufacturing advantage playing a significant role.
  • North America and Europe follow closely, driven by high consumer awareness and advanced healthcare sectors.

Vendor Profiles

The report includes an exhaustive competitive analysis, profiling the following key market players, detailing their strategic initiatives, mergers, and acquisitions:

  • Grupo AccionPlus
  • Jost Chemical Co
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Tyson Foods Inc
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • Corbion
  • Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd
  • Land O'Lakes Inc
  • Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-Tech Industry Co. Ltd
  • Qingdao Health Food Co. Ltd.

Report Benefits

  • Detailed market statistics and insightful analyses.
  • Comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape.
  • Informed strategy formulation based on market dynamics and forecasts.

Navigate the complexities of the calcium lactate market with this detailed report, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve in understanding the future market landscape.

