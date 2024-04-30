Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc., The Maker of Kidney C.O.P. Introduces "The Ultimate Low Oxalate Diet Cookbook"

125 Delicious Recipes Specially Crafted To Be Low In Oxalate, Salt and Sugar! *

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium Oxalate Labs, Inc., The Maker of Kidney C.O.P. Calcium Oxalate Protector, announces the release of its new cookbook "The Ultimate Low Oxalate Diet Cookbook." to help consumers manage their oxalate stone challenges. The Ultimate Low Oxalate Diet Cookbook is a premium health cookbook providing a wealth of information on managing oxalate stone challenges and 125 delicious, specialty crafted recipes for every meal including breakfast, lunch snacks, appetizers, dinner, side dishes, desserts and even beverages.

The recipes are all low in oxalate, salt, and sugar, addressing three critical areas in managing stone challenges.

When combined with daily intake of the Kidney C.O.P. Calcium Oxalate Protector dietary supplement, the Ultimate Low Oxalate Diet Cookbook can be a tremendously effective new lifestyle tool to help people manage their oxalate stone challenges to live a better life.

Each recipe has a full-page high-resolution photo showing the delicious, final preparation, as well as easy-to-follow directions and a full nutritional fact panel. The Ultimate Low Oxalate Diet Cookbook is available as a 304 page full-color, high definition spiral-bound book that lays flat while preparing your recipes or as an eBook download to your favorite reader.

The Ultimate Low Oxalate Diet Cookbook is affordable and can be purchased at:

