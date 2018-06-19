Calcium Propionate Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The calcium propionate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, to reach a value of USD 363.3 million by 2023 from USD 277.1 million in 2018.

Preservatives are basic requirements to prevent the spoilage of food & feed, ensuring safe products to consumers. The preservation of food and feed products and maintaining their quality are major concerns in the respective industries, globally. Bakery products and feed have been dominant applications for calcium propionate over the last decade. The key function of calcium propionate is to counter the growth of microbes on various bakery products that are prone to spoilage by bacteria.

On the basis of application, the food segment is estimated to dominate the calcium propionate market in 2018. Calcium propionate is largely used in bread in the food industry; the growth of the bread industry, especially in the developing economies, owing to high per capita bread consumption, fuels the demand for calcium propionate. The feed segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; the demand for feed in developing regions is expected to grow along with the increase in livestock production. The increased demand for quality feed products with extended shelf life drives the growth in demand for calcium propionate in feed.

On the basis of form, the dry segment accounted for a larger market share in 2017 due to factors such as ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix; additionally, dry calcium propionate does not affect the leavening action of baking powder in bakery products.

The North American region dominated the calcium propionate in 2017. The region is one of the largest consumers and exporters of calcium propionate due to the established and matured bakery market and high bread consumption. The market for calcium propionate in North America is fairly matured; hence, growth is moderate when compared to other developing economies. In North America, consumers with busy lifestyles are on the lookout for minimally processed foods with a long shelf life. The increase in demand for convenience foods is expected to create an impact on the calcium propionate market in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the second-largest market for calcium propionate, after North America, through 2023, owing to the increased awareness about calcium propionate and its associated benefits. It remains one of the important markets for calcium propionate manufacturers due to its size and its regulatory environment. The Middle Eastern & African countries are increasingly adopting calcium propionate due to a change in consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for fresh products. Feed preservation has also been exhibiting a remarkable growth due to its commercialization in several regions. As the food and feed industries are inter-linked, there is a need to provide animals with nutritional, high-quality feed so as to ensure that animals consume safe products and are not affected by various infections. Apart from preservatives, calcium propionate is also used for the treatment of milk fever. However, the rise in demand for preservative-free, natural food products could act as a restraining factor for the growth of this market.

The calcium propionate market is dominated by major players such as Niacet (US), ADDCON (Germany), Impextraco (Belgium), and Macco Organiques (Canada).

