Calcium+Company Announces Opening of New NYC Workspace

Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the opening of a new Flatiron office space designed to promote collaboration and creative ideation/innovation.

Calcium+Company's new space, in the same building as their most recent NYC office but offering more space for the agency's continued growth, was designed to facilitate collaboration, creative thinking, and operational enhancement.

For Judy Capano, CEO, work that goes beyond the expected finds its roots in exceptional people. A new office space, optimally designed for small-group creativity and for transformational problem solving across disciplines, is a vital support to this effort.

"At Calcium+Company, we believe the power of collaboration and innovation drives positive change in healthcare communication," said Capano. "The opening of our new NYC office space underscores our dedication to cultivating a dynamic and inspiring work environment where our team can thrive and deliver exceptional results for our client partners."

Group President Greg Lewis added, "In our annual employee survey, 90% of Calciumites said culture set us apart from other agencies. This new workspace—with its view of the Empire State Building reminding us daily what it means to aspire, to be creators—builds on the Calcium+Company culture and enhances collaboration and creativity for our Big Apple (local NYC) team."

The new NYC office space embodies Calcium+Company's commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations, setting the stage for the company's continued success and growth.

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is an award-winning health communications group dedicated to nourishment for life, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 150 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium+Company was recently awarded Independent Agency of the Year with PE Backing in the 2023 MM+M Awards.

