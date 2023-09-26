Calcium+Company Expands Global Presence with New LATAM Office

Calcium+Company LATAM strengthens regional and creative capabilities as part of agency expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the first major step in the company's global expansion with the launch of Calcium+Company LATAM as a creative and regional strategic hub. The new office is part of the CSG Health Group acquisition earlier this year, and supports the agency's strategy to continue investing in diversified services that foster rapid growth.

Calcium+Company LATAM, located in Mexico City, will provide a wide range of services, bringing together the strength of our U.S. creative team with regional communications experts and content designers. In addition to region-specific work, Calcium+Company LATAM will integrate as needed to provide support for existing global/U.S. clients. These resources will be led by Luigi Cardone, Managing Partner.

"Bolstering our creative engagement offering is a natural agency expansion, as our work has rapidly grown in this area during the past several years," says Greg Lewis, Group President, Calcium+Company. "Calcium+Company LATAM provides access to a wider pool of talent to support client needs, keeping us at the forefront of what our clients' businesses require. We're confident this expansion will allow us to continue elevating the creativity and innovation we provide."

"The region represents an important growth driver in the health sector, making our presence and investment in the region critical to our growth as an agency," says Judy Capano, CEO, Calcium+Company. "We are excited to unlock the potential of the exceptional talent to benefit our clients."

About Calcium+Company
Calcium+Company is an award-winning, health communications group dedicated to comprehensive brand nourishment, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 140 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was ranked one of MM+M's 2022 Best Places to Work.

