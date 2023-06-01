Calcium+Company Expands with Acquisition of CSG Health Group

Leading scientific communications group expands capabilities and resources of the Vitamin MD division

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified healthcare marketing agency, today announced it has acquired CSG Health Group, a leading global scientific communications agency specializing in promotional and educational strategies and initiatives directed to healthcare professionals. The acquisition is the latest outgrowth of Calcium+Company's strategy to invest in high-value, diversified services to better serve clients and drive robust company growth.

Established in 2020, CSG Health Group was built on the core strategy of creating innovative and customized scientific communications solutions that allow for education and engagement across the full spectrum of healthcare professionals. The leadership team, led by Managing Partners Alissa Sklaver, Luigi Cardone, and Joe Tardibuono, will merge into Calcium's existing Vitamin MD brand, launched in 2021. The current leadership teams of CSG and Vitamin MD will remain in their roles.

"We see many exciting business opportunities as we welcome the talented CSG Health staff to the Calcium+Company family," said Group President Greg Lewis. "The extensive experience Alissa, Luigi, Joe, and team bring to Vitamin MD will meaningfully strengthen our scientific capabilities."

"We are thrilled to join the Calcium+Company family as part of the Vitamin MD division," said Alissa Sklaver, Managing Partner, CSG Health Group. "This is a natural fit that provides our employees and clients expanded access to the strategic and creative resources that Calcium+Company is known for."

According to Judy Capano, CEO, Calcium+Company, the "acquisition of CSG Health is the latest milestone in our ongoing expansion and transformation, following the launches of PRotein (public relations) and Amino (oncology marketing)—all focused on adding the high-value services sought by our clients."

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency dedicated to providing the comprehensive nourishment clients need to thrive. It is led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 140 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Miami, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to deliver impact and drive success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently ranked one of MM+M's 2022 Best Places to Work.

SOURCE Calcium+Company