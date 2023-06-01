Calcium+Company Expands with Acquisition of CSG Health Group

News provided by

Calcium+Company

01 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

Leading scientific communications group expands capabilities and resources of the Vitamin MD division

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified healthcare marketing agency, today announced it has acquired CSG Health Group, a leading global scientific communications agency specializing in promotional and educational strategies and initiatives directed to healthcare professionals. The acquisition is the latest outgrowth of Calcium+Company's strategy to invest in high-value, diversified services to better serve clients and drive robust company growth.

Established in 2020, CSG Health Group was built on the core strategy of creating innovative and customized scientific communications solutions that allow for education and engagement across the full spectrum of healthcare professionals. The leadership team, led by Managing Partners Alissa Sklaver, Luigi Cardone, and Joe Tardibuono, will merge into Calcium's existing Vitamin MD brand, launched in 2021. The current leadership teams of CSG and Vitamin MD will remain in their roles.

"We see many exciting business opportunities as we welcome the talented CSG Health staff to the Calcium+Company family," said Group President Greg Lewis. "The extensive experience Alissa, Luigi, Joe, and team bring to Vitamin MD will meaningfully strengthen our scientific capabilities."

"We are thrilled to join the Calcium+Company family as part of the Vitamin MD division," said Alissa Sklaver, Managing Partner, CSG Health Group. "This is a natural fit that provides our employees and clients expanded access to the strategic and creative resources that Calcium+Company is known for."

According to Judy Capano, CEO, Calcium+Company, the "acquisition of CSG Health is the latest milestone in our ongoing expansion and transformation, following the launches of PRotein (public relations) and Amino (oncology marketing)—all focused on adding the high-value services sought by our clients."

About Calcium+Company
Calcium+Company is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency dedicated to providing the comprehensive nourishment clients need to thrive. It is led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 140 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Miami, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to deliver impact and drive success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently ranked one of MM+M's 2022 Best Places to Work.

Please visit us at www.CalciumCo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Calcium+Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.