Calcium+Company Welcomes Bruno Brasileiro as Executive Creative Director

News provided by

Calcium+Company

13 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

Calcium+Company strengthens creative capabilities as part of agency expansion.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Bruno Brasileiro as Executive Creative Director for the flagship advertising division, Calcium.

Founder and Chairman of the Board, Steven Michaelson, who was inducted into the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame last week, states, "Creativity serves as the vital pulse of every thriving agency. As I transitioned into retirement, it was extremely important to me that we bring in someone with the right background and experience to take Calcium to new creative heights."

Brasileiro is an award-winning creative leader with more than 20 years of experience working in a variety of therapeutic categories and for a wide range of leading consumer and pharmaceutical clients. Most recently, Brasileiro served as Executive Creative Director at Havas Village X.

Brasileiro will report to Nicole Torrillo, Managing Director, Calcium.

On his new role, Brasileiro added, "Health communications have the potential to change lives and make an impact on real people. With entrepreneurial agility, we want to fulfill this potential, using our full creative powers to reach patients and partner with those developing the innovative treatments needed. I am excited to lead our talented team of creatives under the Calcium division."

Greg Lewis, Managing Partner, Group President of Calcium+Company, adds, "Calcium has, from its beginnings, been passionately committed to creative and strategic excellence. This commitment will only grow with talented new leaders like Bruno joining the agency."

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency dedicated to brand nourishment, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 140 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently awarded MM+M's 2023 Independent Agency of the Year with PE Backing.

Please visit us at https://www.calciumco.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

SOURCE Calcium+Company

Also from this source

Calcium+Company Welcomes Industry Veteran Nicole Torrillo Smith as Managing Director, Calcium

Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Nicole Torrillo Smith as Managing...

Calcium+Company Expands Global Presence with New LATAM Office

Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the first major step in the company's global expansion...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.