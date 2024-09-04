Calcium+Company Welcomes Corina Kellam as Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium+Company, a leading diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Corina Kellam as Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, reporting to Group President Greg Lewis. She joins other recent leadership hires, including Chief Creative Officer Bruno Brasileiro.

Kellam will lead the Marketing & Innovation offering, designed to propel Calcium+Company to the forefront of a novel way to support clients. This is an evolution into what clients need today: a centralized offering that combines Brand Strategy, Experience, and tech-centric Solutions (Analytics, Data, Technology). In addition to the unified offering eliminating the typical silos, it is underpinned by AI for efficiency and a revamped approach to data and intelligence.

"The solidification of our Marketing & Innovation offering underscores our dedication to remaining at the forefront of healthcare communications," said Judy Capano, CEO of Calcium+Company. "We're planning for the future by investing in our people and by leveraging the latest technologies to ensure our clients achieve their goals in the most effective ways possible."

Lewis added, "The Marketing & Innovation offering will be a cornerstone across Calcium+Company's advertising, medical communications, and public relations capabilities, ensuring the most advanced and effective marketing strategies are delivered to our client partners."

Kellam sees her new role as reflecting an agile response to the interests of Calcium+Company's current and future clients. "Traditional agency structures fall short of meeting clients' modern needs. Today's marketing demands seamless integration of brand strategy, innovation, technology, and a deep understanding of customer experience. Taking a holistic perspective is essential for driving efficient business growth for our clients."

Most recently, Kellam played an important leadership role as EVP, Head of Experience & Innovation at Ogilvy Health.

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is an award-winning health communications group dedicated to nourishment for life, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 160 employees and offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium+Company was recently awarded Independent Agency of the Year with PE Backing in the 2023 MM+M Awards.

