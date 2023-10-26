Calcium+Company Welcomes Industry Veteran Nicole Torrillo Smith as Managing Director, Calcium

News provided by

Calcium+Company

26 Oct, 2023, 08:34 ET

Torrillo Smith will lead the Calcium division, including oversight of all healthcare advertising engagements

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Nicole Torrillo Smith as Managing Director, Calcium, the flagship advertising division of Calcium+Company.

Torrillo Smith will report to Calcium+Company Group President Greg Lewis. According to Lewis, "Nicole has an extensive depth of experience and impact across consumer and pharmaceutical industries, making her a perfect fit for driving the next phase of growth and innovation at Calcium."

Torrillo Smith is a proven industry leader with more than 27 years experience working in a variety of therapeutic categories and for a wide range of leading pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Torrillo Smith played an important leadership role as EVP, Head of Health Accounts at BBDO Worldwide.

On her new role, Torrillo Smith added, "This is an incredible opportunity that I am thrilled to take on in partnership with the entire Calcium team. I'm excited to build on this exceptional foundation—propelling further growth by leveraging the diverse divisions and offerings within Calcium+Company."

About Calcium+Company
Calcium+Company is an award-winning, healthcare marketing agency dedicated to brand nourishment, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 150 employees and offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently awarded a 2023 MM+M Independent Mid-Size Agency of the Year Award, and was ranked one of MM+M's 2022 Best Places to Work.

Please visit us at www.calciumco.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Calcium+Company

Also from this source

Calcium+Company Expands Global Presence with New LATAM Office

Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the first major step in the company's global expansion...

Calcium+Company Expands with Acquisition of CSG Health Group

Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified healthcare marketing agency, today announced it has acquired CSG Health Group, a leading global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.