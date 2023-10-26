Calcium+Company Welcomes Industry Veteran Nicole Torrillo Smith as Managing Director, Calcium

Torrillo Smith will lead the Calcium division, including oversight of all healthcare advertising engagements

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium+Company, a leading mid-sized diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Nicole Torrillo Smith as Managing Director, Calcium, the flagship advertising division of Calcium+Company.

Torrillo Smith will report to Calcium+Company Group President Greg Lewis. According to Lewis, "Nicole has an extensive depth of experience and impact across consumer and pharmaceutical industries, making her a perfect fit for driving the next phase of growth and innovation at Calcium."

Torrillo Smith is a proven industry leader with more than 27 years experience working in a variety of therapeutic categories and for a wide range of leading pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Torrillo Smith played an important leadership role as EVP, Head of Health Accounts at BBDO Worldwide.

On her new role, Torrillo Smith added, "This is an incredible opportunity that I am thrilled to take on in partnership with the entire Calcium team. I'm excited to build on this exceptional foundation—propelling further growth by leveraging the diverse divisions and offerings within Calcium+Company."

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is an award-winning, healthcare marketing agency dedicated to brand nourishment, led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis.

With more than 150 employees and offices in Philadelphia, New York, and Mexico City, Calcium+Company offers a range of leading-edge strategic, creative, and engagement services designed to nourish brands and drive business success. It also focuses on being a nourishing force for its people and the wider community. Calcium was recently awarded a 2023 MM+M Independent Mid-Size Agency of the Year Award, and was ranked one of MM+M's 2022 Best Places to Work.

