Cal.com Launches Cal.ai, a Revolutionary AI-Powered Scheduling Assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal.com, a forerunner in the world of scheduling and appointment management, is proud to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated AI tool, Cal.ai. As an organization, Cal.com is committed to connecting 1 billion people by 2031 and sees Cal.ai as a significant step toward reaching this goal. Cal.ai will reduce the scheduling burden by transforming how individuals and organizations book meetings and events.

Cal.com's open scheduling infrastructure is known and loved for its ease of use and accessibility. The product has been described as a game-changer, a sentiment which is reconfirmed by the addition of Cal.ai. This extension will add human-centered intelligence to Cal.com's hassle-free scheduling. Cal.ai eliminates the hassle of back-and-forth emails by completely transforming how users plan their calendars and appointments.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of the Al revolution, and we believe that Cal.ai is just the beginning," said Peer Richelsen, Co-CEO of Cal.com. "Al has the power to enhance human creativity, innovation, and impact by creating more space for people to be themselves. With people leading such busy lives today, time is more precious than ever. We are constantly looking for ways to leverage the latest technologies to make our users' time more productive, and Cal.ai was an obvious next step in line with our organizational values."

In addition to the new AI extension, Cal.com continues to offer a wide range of features that facilitate scheduling for users, including:

Calendar Integration: Seamlessly connect multiple calendars from various platforms.

Video Conferencing: Choose from various video conferencing software options to connect with your Cal.com account.

Automated Scheduling: Harness automation to streamline your scheduling processes.

Round Robin Scheduling: Assign tasks or designate meeting hosts by individual or team in rotation.

Developer-Friendly: Developers can explore and contribute to Cal.com, expanding its capabilities even further.

Highly secure software: The platform is built with users' privacy in mind. Users can self-host our software on their servers for even better security.

Multilingual Support: Available in over 40 languages, Cal.com is truly global and accessible.

The introduction of this AI extension marks a significant milestone in Cal.com's journey to connect people worldwide, adding to its portfolio of cutting-edge features. The app empowers users with intelligent scheduling capabilities, resulting in greater productivity overall.

Experience the future of scheduling with Cal.com and its groundbreaking AI extension. Visit https://cal.com/ai to get started today.

