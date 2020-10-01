CalCPA 2020 Family Law Virtual Conference to Address a Wide Range of Legal, Tax, Financial and Valuation Issues in a Pandemic on October 23, 2020

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Why: The Pandemic has significantly impacted millions of households in California related to family law litigation which includes divorce, child and spousal support, custody and visitation of children and spousal abuse protection to name a few. Other topics covered in the virtual conference include a wide range of tax, financial and valuation topics as well.

"From critical case law updates to sessions on support and the challenges of COVID-19, this conference will provide an excellent opportunity to hear the most recent information firsthand from accountants and lawyers who specialize in family law," said Kimberly Alvarado, Managing Director at CBIZ MHM. "Participants will also get the opportunity to ask questions directed to three judicial officers and an appellate justice on these important topics."

WHEN: October 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:10 pm PT

WHERE: LIVE, WEBCAST – For more information and to register go HERE.

WHAT: This one-day, virtual conference will cover case law updates; support programs;

support calculations, how to prepare a comprehensive and persuasive long-term support presentation; and a special judges' panel discussion. This year's conference provides an excellent opportunity to virtually meet, mingle and discuss your questions with judicial officers, accountants and lawyers who specialize in family law.

WHO: Expert speakers include:

Brian Boone , CFA, CPA-ABV-CFF, CVA, Owner of Schultze Boone and Silva

, CFA, CPA-ABV-CFF, CVA, Owner of Schultze Boone and Silva Hon. Bruce G. Iwasaki , Judge of the Los Angeles Superior Court

, Judge of the Los Angeles Superior Court Catherine Conner , Certified Family Law Specialist with Conner, Lawrence, Rodney, Olhiser & Barrett, LLP

, Certified Family Law Specialist with Conner, Lawrence, Rodney, Olhiser & Barrett, LLP Christina Humason , CPA, Partner with Gursey | Schneider LLP

, CPA, Partner with Gursey | Schneider LLP Darlene L. Elmore , CPA, ABV, CFF, Owner of Darlene L. Elmore, CPA, ABV

, CPA, ABV, CFF, Owner of Darlene L. Elmore, CPA, ABV Justice Dennis A. Cornell (Ret.)

(Ret.) Erica J. Lubans , Partner with Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles

, Partner with Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles Garrett C. Dailey, Esq. , CFLS, AAML, IAFL

, CFLS, AAML, IAFL Gregory A. Girvan , Partner at Feinberg Mindel Brandt & Klein, LLP

, Partner at Feinberg Mindel Brandt & Klein, LLP Jared Tonks , CPA, ABV, CFF, Director Forensic & Financial Services at CBIZ MHM, LLC

, CPA, ABV, CFF, Director Forensic & Financial Services at CBIZ MHM, LLC Hon. Margo Lewis Hoy , Judge of the San Diego Superior Court

, Judge of the San Diego Superior Court B. Marie Ebersbacher , CPA, ABV, CFF, CFE, Senior Managing Director at CBIZ MHM, LLC

, CPA, ABV, CFF, CFE, Senior Managing Director at CBIZ MHM, LLC Mark Edgar Stephens , Personal and Professional Development Coach and Consultant

, Personal and Professional Development Coach and Consultant Patrick A. Greene , CPA, MBA, ABV, CFF, Senior Partner at LorchGreene, LLP

, CPA, MBA, ABV, CFF, Senior Partner at LorchGreene, LLP Ronald F. Brot , Founding Partner at Brot Gross Fishbein

, Founding Partner at Brot Gross Fishbein Charles A. Burak , Principal at Burak & Associates CPAs

, Principal at Burak & Associates CPAs Hon. Shauna L. Chastain , Judge of the Solano County Superior Court

SPONSORS: First Republic Bank

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self- courses annually. More information is available online.

SOURCE California Society of CPAs

Related Links

http://www.calcpa.org

