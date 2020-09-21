CalCPA 2020 Farmers Tax and Accounting Virtual Conference to Focus on Impact of the Pandemic, Wildfires, Regulation and Economic Outlook on $50 Billion Agriculture Sector on October 1, 2020
WHY: COVID-19 and the wildfires have significantly impacted California's $50 Billion agriculture sector. As the leading producer of fruits, vegetables, wine and nuts in the U.S., it's crucial to have solid plans to mitigate the damage caused by the wildfires and COVID-19 and expedite recovery. As this sector plays a significant role in the nation's economy and quality of life – the California Society of CPAs (CALCPA) is bringing together leading experts in regulatory, financial, taxation, economic, valuation and real estate topics facing the agriculture industry in the state to become more resilient, handle current challenges more effectively, overcome risks, and get back to business.
"Agribusiness is resilient," said Rob Kutka, senior manager at Moss Adams LLP. "We are learning how to prepare our people, businesses and partners for the future and if interested in learning about this topic we look forward to seeing you at this upcoming conference."
WHAT: This one-day, virtual conference will cover: the Impact of COVID-19 on various agricultural sectors/supply chain and how to prepare for the next pandemic; Impact of California wildfires; taxation update; IRS audit updates; lease accounting in agriculture; transition planning; sustainable groundwater management act (SGMA) update; labor and employment law update; returning to work in a COVID-19 environment: trends in farm agriculture lending; economic update: outlook for agricultural sector in context of pandemic and shifts in consumer behaviors and the impact of COVID-19.
WHO: Expert speakers include:
- PATRICIA DWYER, JD, CFP and Director of Moss Adams, LLP
- RAE PAULSON, Business Assurance Senior Manager at Moss Adams
- ADAM RAUDSEP, CPA, Assurance Senior Manager at Moss Adams LLP
- DANIEL KLINGENBERGER, ESQ., Attorney at LeBeau Thelen, LLP
- DAVID W. KAHN, Partner at KSC
- IRA KALISH, PH.D., Chief Global Economist at Deloitte
- JACKSON TAKACH, Chief Economist and Head of Strategy, Research, and Analytics at Farmer Mac
- LAUREN D. LAYNE, Partner at Baker Manock & Jensen, PC
- MARVIN T. HELON, Attorney at Helon & Manfredo LLP
- MELANIE ALDRIDGE, ESQ., Owner of the Law Office of Melanie J. Aldridge
- MIKE SCHLECT, Tax Partner at Deloitte
- NEIL KOENIG, President at EA RESIG
- BRIAN BAKER, Managing Director, Deloitte
- DONALD SNIEZEK, Director, Examination Headquarters, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
- WILLIAM SCOTT, Senior Revenue Agent, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
- ROSEMARY SERETI, National Competency Leader for the Tax Controversy Services Practice for Deloitte Tax LLP
- ANNA GLEYSTEEN, Attorney, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
- RICHARD GANO, Attorney, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
About CalCPA
CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self- courses annually. More information is available online.
