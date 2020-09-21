CalCPA 2020 Farmers Tax and Accounting Virtual Conference to Focus on Impact of the Pandemic, Wildfires, Regulation and Economic Outlook on $50 Billion Agriculture Sector on October 1, 2020

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: COVID-19 and the wildfires have significantly impacted California's $50 Billion agriculture sector. As the leading producer of fruits, vegetables, wine and nuts in the U.S., it's crucial to have solid plans to mitigate the damage caused by the wildfires and COVID-19 and expedite recovery. As this sector plays a significant role in the nation's economy and quality of life – the California Society of CPAs (CALCPA) is bringing together leading experts in regulatory, financial, taxation, economic, valuation and real estate topics facing the agriculture industry in the state to become more resilient, handle current challenges more effectively, overcome risks, and get back to business.

"Agribusiness is resilient," said Rob Kutka, senior manager at Moss Adams LLP. "We are learning how to prepare our people, businesses and partners for the future and if interested in learning about this topic we look forward to seeing you at this upcoming conference."

WHEN: October 1, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST

WHERE: LIVE, WEBCAST – Go to: calcpa.org/ag for updates and to register

WHAT: This one-day, virtual conference will cover: the Impact of COVID-19 on various agricultural sectors/supply chain and how to prepare for the next pandemic; Impact of California wildfires; taxation update; IRS audit updates; lease accounting in agriculture; transition planning; sustainable groundwater management act (SGMA) update; labor and employment law update; returning to work in a COVID-19 environment: trends in farm agriculture lending; economic update: outlook for agricultural sector in context of pandemic and shifts in consumer behaviors and the impact of COVID-19.

WHO: Expert speakers include:

PATRICIA DWYER , JD, CFP and Director of Moss Adams, LLP

, JD, CFP and Director of Moss Adams, LLP RAE PAULSON , Business Assurance Senior Manager at Moss Adams

, Business Assurance Senior Manager at Moss Adams ADAM RAUDSEP , CPA, Assurance Senior Manager at Moss Adams LLP

, CPA, Assurance Senior Manager at Moss Adams LLP DANIEL KLINGENBERGER, ESQ. , Attorney at LeBeau Thelen, LLP

, Attorney at LeBeau Thelen, LLP DAVID W. KAHN , Partner at KSC

, Partner at KSC IRA KALISH , PH.D., Chief Global Economist at Deloitte

, PH.D., Chief Global Economist at Deloitte JACKSON TAKACH , Chief Economist and Head of Strategy, Research, and Analytics at Farmer Mac

, Chief Economist and Head of Strategy, Research, and Analytics at Farmer Mac LAUREN D. LAYNE , Partner at Baker Manock & Jensen, PC

, Partner at Baker Manock & Jensen, PC MARVIN T. HELON , Attorney at Helon & Manfredo LLP

, Attorney at Helon & Manfredo LLP MELANIE ALDRIDGE, ESQ. , Owner of the Law Office of Melanie J. Aldridge

, Owner of the Law Office of MIKE SCHLECT , Tax Partner at Deloitte

, Tax Partner at Deloitte NEIL KOENIG , President at EA RESIG

, President at EA RESIG BRIAN BAKER , Managing Director, Deloitte

, Managing Director, Deloitte DONALD SNIEZEK , Director, Examination Headquarters, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

, Director, Examination Headquarters, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) WILLIAM SCOTT , Senior Revenue Agent, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

, Senior Revenue Agent, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ROSEMARY SERETI , National Competency Leader for the Tax Controversy Services Practice for Deloitte Tax LLP

, National Competency Leader for the Tax Controversy Services Practice for Deloitte Tax LLP ANNA GLEYSTEEN , Attorney, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

, Attorney, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) RICHARD GANO , Attorney, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

