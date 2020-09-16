CalCPA Forms Strategic Relationship With MindBridge To Help Meet Member AI And Data Analytic Needs In Rapidly Evolving Marketplace

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) has announced it has formed a strategic relationship with Canadian-based company MindBridge to facilitate the education of AI and data analytics, and the introduction of MindBridge's software solutions to CalCPA members across California.

Recently recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, MindBridge is a global AI success story from Canada, with over 300 customers signed in 14 countries, addressing critical needs within the accounting and financial services markets.

Through the power of human-centric AI, MindBridge helps organizations deliver rapid value to their clients with deeper insights and higher risk assurance by analyzing 100% of their financial data records using advanced AI, machine learning, and visualization techniques. With MindBridge's Ai Auditor, organizations across multiple industries are augmenting human capacity to restore confidence in their financial data. Results are presented within minutes through an intuitive interface thus increasing the efficiency, effectiveness and completeness of the analysis, while significantly reducing risk and increasing insights for financial auditing, internal assurance and finance departments.

"CalCPA is committed to ensuring the accounting profession evolves to meet the demands of businesses now and into the future," said CalCPA President and CEO Anthony Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP. "MindBridge empowers our members to focus more on analysis and guiding clients amidst an increasingly specialized and complex marketplace."

"MindBridge's collaboration with CalCPA will advance their members AI journey in analyzing financial data, which will ultimately benefit their members' clients," said MindBridge CEO Eli Fathi. "Organizations around the world today trust MindBridge to identify risk and extract insights from their financial data. We look forward to advancing our relationship with CalCPA and serving the needs to the accounting, audit and finance community in California."

About CalCPA: CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. For more information, visit www.calcpa.org.

About MindBridge: MindBridge is a venture-backed FinTech company based in Ottawa, Canada. Through the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, the MindBridge platform detects anomalous patterns of activities, unintentional or intentional errors (fraud). Using MindBridge, organizations across multiple industries can minimize financial loss, reduce corporate liability, and focus on providing higher value services to their clients. For more information, visit www.mindbridge.ai.

SOURCE California Society of CPAs

