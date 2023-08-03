CalCPA HITS REFRESH WITH NEW BRAND IDENTITY

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) launched a full brand refresh that includes a new logo, redesigned website and a renewed commitment to supporting an evolving profession. The new brand encompasses elements of CalCPA's visual identity, messaging and—most importantly—a customer experience to reflect the changing CPA profession, member and customer.

"CalCPA is embarking on a journey of rebranding and repositioning, and the transformation we are about to undertake will have a profound impact on every facet of our organization," said Denise LeDuc Froemming, CEO of CalCPA and CalCPA Education Foundation. "This isn't just about refreshing our marketing and messaging; it's about shaping our entire future and revolutionizing the way we serve the business profession and the consumers who rely on us."

With this rebranding initiative, CalCPA aims to reflect its growth, vision and commitment to staying at the forefront of the profession by meeting the changing needs of members and customers, and the rapidly evolving business landscape. And while it signifies a strategic shift, it preserves the trust and credibility that CalCPA and its members have built over its 100-plus year history.

"My vision is that CalCPA can serve the CPAs of today and tomorrow—and elevate the profession to a career of choice for those considering the fields of business and technology. Our new brand reflects this commitment to advocating for the profession well into the future." said 2023-24 CalCPA Chair Meredith Johnson, CPA, a partner at BPM LLP.

Boasting a new logo, typography and color palette, the new website's modern design and vibrant look reflects CalCPA's new brand promise: "The leadership the CPA profession needs for change, and the knowledge and connections you need for what's next."

With a user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation and a more streamlined look, visitors can easily explore and access a wealth of information, resources, education and tools offered by CalCPA.

The mobile-friendly website also offers an enhanced search function and positions CPAs and the CPA profession as the change-agents they are in the business and finance world.

