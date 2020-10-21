CalCPA Takes CPAs On Comprehensive "Tax Journey" To Help Navigate Complexity Of Upcoming Tax Season

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) has developed a new "tax journey" for CPAs who provide everything from tax preparation and compliance services to sophisticated tax advisory services as a way to help them navigate the complexities of taxation this year.

"The upcoming tax season is sure to be more complex than prior years due to factors like the pandemic, stimulus packages, destruction from the wildfires and changing regulations," said Brad Monterio, Chief Learning Officer of CalCPA. "We've worked with our expert faculty to develop education, resources and training for our members and customers to help them be more resilient and enhance their tax competency and ensure they are best prepared to meet the new challenges and opportunities of this tax season."

CalCPA's tax journey begins with its in-demand Ultimate Tax Guide featuring its tax curriculum and key programs along the path. Forthcoming programs include:

Three of our own new, tax-focused, virtual conferences, including our two-day, TaxTrek Conference featuring advanced level tax topics;

tax-focused, virtual conferences, including our featuring level tax topics; The kick-off of a new, virtual Titans of Tax Tour featuring national tax expert Annette Nellen ( November 2020 – February 2021 );

featuring national tax expert ( – ); Tax webcasts and new tax tracks at CalCPA's new, virtual LearningPlus+ 3-day programs (reimagined former CalCPA CPE Week programs) in November and December;

(reimagined former CalCPA CPE Week programs) in November and December; A soon to be unveiled, new program on how to transition from compliance services to advisory services for higher profitability and revenue;

for higher profitability and revenue; Staff Training on Taxation – our expert faculty train your tax staff in focused virtual sessions on core skills needed;

– our expert faculty train your tax staff in focused virtual sessions on core skills needed; A bi-weekly tax webcast series hosted by a prominent tax expert; and

hosted by a prominent tax expert; and Special appearances by IRS Commissioner Charles "Chuck" Rettig at TaxTrek and others CalCPA virtual events.

"I'm excited to launch the next season of Titans of Tax tour during CalCPA's November LearningPlus+ event because of all the changes we've seen in taxation this year," said Annette Nellen, CPA, CGMA, Esq., Professor/Director of the MST Program, San Jose State University, and CalCPA Faculty Member. "Over the course of several months, I and some special guest presenters will help CPAs navigate through the updates and complexities of what's happened this year in taxation during each two-day program. Our tour ends in February 2021."

"Taxation is a core competency of the accounting profession, and CalCPA will always continue to innovate in how we deliver relevant, timely and quality tax related education and training resources to our members and customers so they can enhance their core competency," added Monterio. "We'll push the limits of enabling technologies to bring you positive online learning experiences; we'll seek out subject matter experts for our Tax Faculty to push your thinking and elevate your knowledge; and we'll strive to be the highest quality provider bringing real value to our members and customers."

Additional Details About Upcoming CalCPA Taxation Professional Education:

CALCPA 2020 TAX CONFERENCES

**NEW** TAXTREK ADVANCED TAX CONFERENCE on Nov. 19–20, 2020. This virtual, two-day event delivers a variety of advanced topics that include detailed review of the biggest changes in individual and corporate taxation for 2020, practical advice for guiding your clients to minimize tax costs and best practices to help you prepare for the upcoming tax season. http://www.calcpa.org/TaxTrek

**NEW** TAXTREK INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE on Nov. 18, 2020. This virtual, 4-hour mini conference takes place the day prior to TaxTrek Advanced Tax. Globalization isn't just a buzzword describing our modern economy—it impacts the work of businesses and individuals and the tax professionals who advise them. This event contains clear overviews, insightful discussions and best practices from the top international tax experts. http://www.calcpa.org/International

**NEW** REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE on Nov. 18, 2020. This virtual, 4-hour mini conference takes place the day prior to TaxTrek Advanced Tax and adjacent to TaxTrek International. Deepen your knowledge of the key economic, tax and legal developments impacting property owners such as 199A, Opportunity Zones and 1031 Exchanges. www.calcpa.org/REC

**NEW** PARTNERSHIP WITH TAX EXECUTIVE INSTITUTE – SILICON VALLEY CHAPTER INSTITUTE FINANCIAL REPORTING CONFERENCE on Dec. 14, 2020. The world of tax reporting is becoming increasingly complex. Gain an understanding of of ASC 740, SEC disclosures and what impending changes may be coming. (web page coming soon)

**NEW** PARTNERSHIP WITH UCLA EXTENSION TAX CONTROVERSY INSTITUTE virtual conference to help CPAs and their clients mitigate tax compliance risk and resolving disputes with the IRS is a key step in your tax journey. Learn the latest, including a keynote by 49th IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig. http://www.calcpa.org/TaxControversy

CONTINUING PARTNERSHIP WITH 36TH ANNUAL TAX EXECUTIVE INSTITUTE-SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY HIGH-TECH TAX INSTITUTE on Nov. 9–10. This two-day conference focuses on leading edge topics relevant to high-tech companies and their tax professionals. These subjects are addressed by nationally and internationally recognized practitioners and government representatives. http://www.calcpa.org/HighTech

CALCPA 2020-2021 TAX WEBCASTS AND PROGRAMS

**UPDATED** TITANS OF TAX TOUR from Nov. 5, 2020 to Feb 4, 2021 and featuring national tax expert and rockstar Annette Nellen, CGMA, CPA, Esq., as well as her invited special guests during this year's tour, including Troy Lewis, Justin Miller and Cameron Hess. Learn about important changes in Federal and California Tax Law and study new legislation, regulations and case rulings. http://www.calcpa.org/TaxRocks

**NEW** LEARNINGPLUS+ EVENTS on Nov. 5–6 and Dec. 3–4, 2020. These three-day, virtual learning event are a one-stop-shop for all your continuing education needs, including taxation. Reimagined out of CalCPA's former 5-day CPE Weeks, LearningPlus+ provides a more focused, updated format for earning up to 24 CPE credits during each occurrence. Choose the tax track if you are looking for the latest information on California tax laws and regulations. This event is designed to get all your CPE needs taken care of in one place. http://www.calcpa.org/LearningPlus

CALCPA STAFF TAX TRAINING occurring Nov. 16–18, Dec. 1–3 and Dec. 14–17, 2020. Build your team's professional tax knowledge with CalCPA's virtual Staff Tax Training programs. These comprehensive, workshop-style, core training programs will ensure that your staff has the skills to maximize their productivity, profitability and commitment to your firm. http://www.calcpa.org/Staff

ONGOING TAX WEBCASTS to help CPAs get up to speed on new taxation topics, CalCPA webcasts are offered on multiple dates year-round to give you what you need, when you need it. http://www.calcpa.org/TaxWeb

**NEW** BI-WEEKLY TAX WEBCASTS SERIES to be announced shortly that will feature a nationally recognized expert in all things tax. Scheduled to being in early 2021. Stay tuned for details!

**NEW** PROGRAM to be announced shortly on how to transition from compliance services to advisory services for higher profitability and revenue. Stay tuned for details!

CUSTOM DESIGNED / BESPOKE TAXATION EDUCATION

For firms or companies looking for a more focused, custom tailored tax education and training program, CalCPA staff and faculty offer our OnSite education programs where we design the content for your staff and bring the experts to you in a private environment (virtual for the time being). Please send an email to [email protected] for more information.

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. For more information, visit www.calcpa.org.

Media Contact:

David Colgren

917-587-3708

[email protected]

SOURCE California Society of CPAs

Related Links

https://www.calcpa.org

