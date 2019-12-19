Calculated Genius Board of Directors appoints Kelley Francis as the new Executive Director

"Having Kelley join the Calculated Genius team is very encouraging for the future of the organization," Kimberly Moore, Founder of Calculated Genius, said. "Her extensive nonprofit and leadership experience will help Calculated Genius expand its reach and become one of the leading STEM organizations in Chicago."

Francis comes to Calculated Genius with 10 years of experience serving as an executive team member of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC), most recently as Chief Operating Officer. During her time at IHCC, Francis built a dynamic career as a nonprofit leader with experience in small business development, corporate relations and complex project management. She helped shape the organization and its programming to support the growth of small businesses to achieve sustainable economic impact. Francis also successfully developed and managed the IHCC Foundation's Summer Youth Program, ENTERpreneur, working with high school students from the Chicago area.

Kelley is passionate about education and entrepreneurship as drivers of social and economic change, as well as the advancement of educational and professional opportunities for every individual.

"I am excited to join Calculated Genius and look forward to working with the Board to build a pipeline of next generation STEM leaders by exposing underrepresented youth to STEM concepts and industry connections, inspiring them to pursue their dreams," Francis said.

Founded in 2015, Calculated Genius has been steadily growing and gaining community support. Francis will provide the structure and leadership needed to expand the organization's impact. She was officially announced as Executive Director at Calculated Genius' annual fundraising gala on Thursday, December 12. The gala raised over $10,000 to support of the organization's STEM programming.

About Calculated Genius, Inc.

Calculated Genius, Inc. is a nonprofit organization intent on educating and enlightening young women. Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Kimberly D. Moore, Calculated Genius focuses on introducing underrepresented youth in Chicago to STEM careers and entrepreneurship. Offering a Summer Scholars Program, as well as awarding scholarships to high school girls planning to study engineering at the collegiate level, Calculated Genius is committed to changing the face of engineering and bringing more diversity to STEM.

