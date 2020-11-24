Calculated Genius STEM Nonprofit Announces 2020 Giving Tuesday Season Fundraiser

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As many organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday, Calculated Genius Inc. the Chicago-based STEM nonprofit founded by President and Founder of KDM Engineering Kimberly Moore, has planned a Giving Tuesday Season Fundraiser that will extend from Tuesday, November 24 through Tuesday, December 8. The longer timeframe provides more opportunities for donors to support Calculated Genius' work with underrepresented youth in engineering.

"KDM has been a proud financial supporter of Calculated Genius since the organization's inception, and we are excited to help promote their Giving Tuesday Season Fundraiser," said Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering. "Typically, KDM and Calculated Genius partner in hosting an annual fundraising gala for the holidays, but due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we have had to get creative and find other ways to raise money."

Calculated Genius was able to successfully pivot to virtual programming when COVID-19 hit, having an impact on over 90 students through digital resources and programming. Awarding $40,000 in scholarships to women in support of their post-secondary degrees in STEM, Calculated Genius also hosted a 6-week Summer Scholars Program, teaching Chicago high school students about real-life applications of engineering, entrepreneurship and technology.

"Calculated Genius has made such an important impact on so many young students during one of the most challenging years some of them might ever face, and we could not be prouder of that accomplishment," said Kelley Francis, Executive Director of Calculated Genius. "We're grateful to have the support of KDM Engineering and so many others as we look to expand our reach even further in 2021."

About KDM Engineering, PLLC

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. An Engineer of Choice (EOC) for several large utilities, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together. Learn more at kdmengineering.com.

About Calculated Genius, Inc.

Calculated Genius, Inc. is a nonprofit organization intent on educating and enlightening young women. Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Kimberly D. Moore, Calculated Genius focuses on introducing underrepresented youth in Chicago to STEM careers and entrepreneurship. Calculated Genius is committed to changing the face of engineering by bringing more diversity to STEM.

