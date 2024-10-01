Calculus Roundtable Unveils 2024 Top 50 Colleges for Hispanic STEM Students

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculus Roundtable announces the release of its latest report, "2024 Top 50 Colleges and Universities for Hispanic Students Majoring in STEM." This third biennial report serves as a vital resource for Hispanic students and their families, guiding them toward institutions that offer strong support for Latinx students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees.

About the Report

The 2024 edition continues to be a trusted tool for students, educators, and colleges nationwide. It evaluates colleges and universities based on key indicators critical to the Hispanic community, including:

Affordability & Value: Focus on costs, scholarships, and return on investment.

Community: Strong Latinx student organizations, cultural centers, and supportive campus environments.

STEM Program Strength: Quality of STEM faculty, curriculum, and research opportunities.

Support Services: Mentoring, tutoring, and career guidance tailored to STEM students.

Inclusivity: Initiatives to enhance diversity within STEM departments and across the campus.

Guiding Students to Success

The report provides a comprehensive resource for Latinx students in the college selection process. Each institution is profiled with detailed insights, highlighting their commitment to supporting Hispanic students in STEM. The guide also offers practical tools, such as:

Self-Assessment Exercises: Helping students identify their strengths and preferences. Institutional Comparison Charts: Easy-to-read tables comparing key metrics. Elimination Process: Activities to prioritize essential factors and refine choices. Campus Visit Checklists: Tips and questions for prospective students during campus visits.

Supporting Hispanic STEM Aspirations

"Calculus Roundtable recognizes the unique challenges Hispanic students face in STEM," said Jim Hollis, Executive Director. "Our goal is to empower these students with information and resources to help them make informed decisions about their education and future careers."

Personal Reflection

Deanna Walter, Senior Fellow and author of the report, shared her passion for this work: "As a Latina who majored in statistics, I know how overwhelming the college search can be. This guide aims to offer the support and information I wish I had."

Availability

The "2024 Top 50 Colleges and Universities for Hispanic Students Majoring in STEM" is now available for download or at www.calcround.org. For more information, contact Deanna Walter at [email protected] or 510-316-6084.

About Calculus Roundtable

Calculus Roundtable is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing diversity in STEM through educational initiatives, creating pathways for underrepresented students to thrive in STEM careers.

SOURCE Calculus Roundtable