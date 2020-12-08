Calder Capital Closes on the Successful Sale of Manufacturer Michigan Woodwork

WILLIAMSTON, Mich., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calder Capital, LLC is thrilled to announce that a majority share of Michigan Woodwork of Williamston, MI, has been acquired by two investment partners, Vikram Bedi and Apur Sheth.

Production wood products manufacturer, Michigan Woodwork, acquired by individual investors!

Mr. Bedi and Mr. Sheth are experienced entrepreneurs and lifelong friends, having known each other since their families emigrated to the United States when they were children. Coming with industrial chemical, business development, and business ownership backgrounds, they are excited to take on the challenge of pivoting into the wood products and production cabinetry manufacturing industry.

Matt Gustafson founded Michigan Woodwork in 2012. In more recent years, Mr. Gustafson transitioned partial ownership to operations manager, Johnny Barkley, who presently runs the day to day operations of the Company. Having devoted significant time and energy into building Michigan Woodwork from the ground up, Mr. Gustafson felt that he accomplished what he intended. As a serial entrepreneur, he is eager to focus his energy on developing another business venture in the excavating space.

Vikram Bedi and Apur Sheth acquired Mr. Gustafson's majority share of the Company. Mr. Bedi stepped in as the new majority owner and Mr. Sheth is a minority owner alongside Johnny Barkley, who will remain the operations manager and a part-owner of the Company, and Matt Gustafson. Mr. Bedi intends to leverage his previous business ownership experience as the Company's CEO. Mr. Sheth will utilize his business development background to add a sales force and grow Michigan Woodwork's sales.

Michigan Woodwork makes for the Calder Capital's 33rd successfully closed deal of 2020. Garrett Monroe, the lead advisor for Michigan Woodwork, highlighted about the acquisition, "Matt built a very successful company, and he was ready to transition out of majority ownership as the next step in his personal goals. Vik and Apur are seasoned business partners and everyone involved feels that the Company has a great future ahead."

"Our team could not be more excited about this acquisition!" commented Vik Bedi about the transaction. "Garrett Monroe was the linchpin, keeping all parties engaged and the process flowing. His artful management of this complex transaction was critical to getting the deal done. I would insist on Garrett being the liaison in all my future business acquisitions."

Garrett Monroe and the Calder team worked tirelessly alongside Matt Gustafson to find the right strategic buyer for Michigan Woodwork. "Michigan Woodwork partnered with Calder Capital for the sale of our company," said Mr. Gustafson. "Calder's Advisor, Garrett Monroe, did an amazing job with the narrative and confidential marketing of Michigan Woodwork. He also stayed in close contact throughout the entire process from, vetting potential buyers all the way to closing. Although selling a business is a very stressful endeavor I am very happy with the outcome!"

Calder Capital, LLC served as the exclusive Mergers & Acquisitions advisor to Michigan Woodwork.

Please contact [email protected] for additional information.

Related Images

michigan-woodwork-of-williamston.png

Michigan Woodwork of Williamston, MI Acquired!

Production wood products manufacturer, Michigan Woodwork, acquired by individual investors!

Related Links

Businesses for Sale in Michigan

Calder Capital, LLC

SOURCE Calder Capital, LLC