Calder Capital, LLC Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calder Capital, LLC was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Financial Services Category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

Calder Capital was honored with a Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year - Financial Services.

More than 3,800 nominations - a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Best New Product or Service of the Year, among others. Calder Capital, LLC was nominated in the Company of the Year Category for Financial Services companies.

According to the judges, Calder Capital's numbers spoke for themselves: "An 85% increase in revenue and 74% increase in closed transactions vs 2019 during the decline of M&A due to COVID is impressive. So many wonderful accolades along with Calder's increase in growth are dynamic. Steady metrics and to almost double the transactions in a year of a pandemic shows the solidity of your company."

"It is a great honor to win the top award in a category," stated Calder Capital Founder Max Friar, regarding Calder's receipt of a Gold Award. "I am so proud of our team, each of whom buckled down in 2020 and refused to let the pandemic stop our growth and progress. Thank you also to the American Business Awards' judges who gave their time to analyze so many entries. This has truly been an honor."

Calder also received a Bronze Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees and Friar received a Bronze Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Financial Services.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

For more information contact:

[email protected]

Related Images

gold-2021-stevie-winner.jpg

Gold 2021 Stevie Winner

Calder Capital was honored with a Gold Stevie Award for Company of the Year - Financial Services.

SOURCE Calder Capital, LLC