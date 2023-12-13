Caldera Announces New RIP Software Version 17

News provided by

Dover

13 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of Version 17 of its award-winning raster image processor ("RIP") software for large-format digital printing and cutting. Version 17 includes the official support of macOS® Sonoma, the integration of Adobe® PDF Print Engine 6.2, more than 30 new drivers, and an extended range of new features to facilitate color management, printing and cutting tasks.

"Caldera continues to push the boundaries of digital printing technology, and this latest Version shows our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With its array of new features and enhanced performance, users can expect improved efficiency, precision, and creative possibilities," said Samin Sarkar, General Manager at Caldera.

"CalderaRIP remains at the forefront of PDF performance with the integration of the latest version of Adobe PDF Print Engine," said Arnaud Fabre, Head of Product at Caldera. "This integration not only ensures compatibility with Adobe Creative Suite's evolution, but also guarantees precise rendering for all PDF files. As always, our users can rely on Caldera's stability and high performance to help deliver flawless results, streamline their processes and meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry."

Color is paramount in digital printing, and Version 17 brings an array of powerful color management features to help users deliver the best possible results. With this new version, users can share their spot color libraries, a highly requested feature that significantly expedites the setup of new workstations. Within EasyMedia, Caldera's color management module, users can select the formula for measuring color distances, ensuring the greatest accuracy yet for a wide range of substrates. Moreover, users can enable the Auto-Smoothing option, effectively improving linearization curves and eliminating color management inaccuracies. Caldera also continues to provide official access to spot color libraries, including Pantone, RAL and HKS, simplifying the process of achieving precise brand colors.

In Version 17, users with a CalderaCare subscription will now be granted one InkPerformer license per printer, a resourceful solution that can reduce ink consumption by up to 35%, significantly cutting down production costs and improving margins.

Furthermore, Caldera introduced its own REST API, enabling seamless integration of CalderaRIP with third-party applications such as webshops and ERP software. The REST API paves the way for more efficient job submission and improved job cost-tracking.

About Caldera:
Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.   

Caldera Contact: 
Sébastien Hanssens
+33 3 88210000
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
[email protected]     

Dover Investor Contact: 
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations 
(630) 743-2566
[email protected]

MACOS is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. PANTONE is a registered trademark of Pantone LLC. ADOBE is a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Inc.

SOURCE Dover

Also from this source

Dover Fueling Solutions Supplies LIQAL BTU System to LC3 Trasporti in Italy

Dover Fueling Solutions Supplies LIQAL BTU System to LC3 Trasporti in Italy

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and...
Dover Completes Acquisition of FW Murphy

Dover Completes Acquisition of FW Murphy

Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has completed the previously reported acquisition of the business of FW Murphy Production Controls, LLC,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.