Caldera Introduces New RIP Software Version 18

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of Version 18 of its award-winning raster image processor ("RIP") software for large-format digital printing and cutting. Version 18 introduces a wide range of features and enhancements designed to boost productivity, streamline workflows, and improve print quality for professional printers.

"CalderaRIP Version 18 represents a major step forward in how we help printing professionals manage their workflows," says Arnaud Fabre, Head of Product at Caldera. "With powerful new functions like enhanced hotfolder management and increased support for cutting transparent films, we're empowering our users to save time, reduce waste, and produce outstanding results with every job. We're excited to see how our customers use these tools to push the boundaries of what's possible in large-format printing."

One of the highlights of Version 18 is the integration of the Adobe PDF Print Engine 6.3, which helps ensure superior performance and precision when rendering complex designs. Version 18 also offers full compatibility with macOS Sequoia, Apple's latest operating system, including refined tools designed to simplify the print process and boost efficiency. Additionally, CalderaRIP continues to uphold its reputation for delivering unsurpassed print quality and color accuracy by including official Pantone, RAL, HKS, and NCS Spot Color Libraries to ensure precise brand color matching.

In addition to priority support and access to premium training resources, CalderaCare subscribers will benefit from exclusive features in CalderaRIP Version 18, including greater cutting accuracy on transparent films, a grouped material assignment function in EasyMedia, and the collection of key production data from a wide range of printers with REST API.

"We've been focused on developing tools to enhance our customers' productivity and streamline complex workflows," continued Fabre. "The REST API, in particular, provides powerful data collection capabilities that allow our users to integrate CalderaRIP with ERP or e-commerce systems. Other features like improved cutting accuracy on transparent films and the new grouped material assignment function simplify both the printing and cutting processes. These innovations, along with existing functions like InkPerformer, reflect our commitment to providing CalderaCare customers with solutions that not only increase efficiency but also drive substantial cost savings."

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

