Caldic announces partnership with BIO-CAT to bring innovative probiotics to the Companion Animal Health and Nutrition industry

TROY, Va. and MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO-CAT, Inc., an industry leading probiotic manufacturer, has agreed to partner with global distribution solutions provider Caldic North America to bring their proprietary probiotic strains and OPTIFEED® branded solutions to the Companion Animal Health and Nutrition market in North America. This agreement secures a rapid go-to-market strategy for BIO-CAT, leveraging Caldic's leadership position in the Companion Animal market as a provider of value-add antioxidant, vitamin, mineral, and ingredient solutions.

Companion Animal Nutrition- Caldic & BIO-CAT Announce Agreement Post this Caldic is an industry leading distribution solutions provider with a wide portfolio of products. BIO-CAT, Inc., an industry leading probiotic manufacturer, has agreed to partner with global distribution solutions provider Caldic North America to bring their proprietary probiotic strains and OPTIFEED® branded solutions to the Companion Animal Health and Nutrition market in North America.

Founded in Keswick, Virginia, BIO-CAT is an industry-leading expert in specialty enzyme and probiotic formulations. The company offers an extensive range of single-to-multi-enzyme blends and unique microbial solutions for better animal digestive health. BIO-CAT Microbials, located in Shakopee Minnesota, is BIO-CAT's vertically integrated FDA registered and SQF certified (human-grade) U.S. fermentation facility. Their AAFCO-listed OPTIFEED® probiotic strains are premium, safe, effective, and have shown physiological benefits to companion animals in support of their gastrointestinal and digestive health; similar to the benefits they deliver to humans. Future expansion of the OPTIFEED® line of enzymes will further support digestive health, enhancing the nutritional value of pet food, and can be used in ingredient processing and flavor development.

"This partnership with BIO-CAT significantly strengthens Caldic's existing Companion Animal portfolio," says Liz Parker, Director of Companion Animal Health & Nutrition, Caldic North America, "adding a range of innovative and customizable solutions to inspire quality pet food and health. As the importance of pet companionship is widely recognized, domestic animal owners are increasingly keen to provide their pets with nutritionally high-performing food, treats and supplements. The expert know-how our R&D team has acquired in pet food when formulating with our antioxidants range, Dadex®, and our custom vitamin and mineral blends, Daminaide®, will greatly benefit the solutions we can deliver across North America while partnering with BIO-CAT."

"BIO-CAT Microbials' expertise in probiotic strain development and fermentation is a great match for Caldic's exceptional distribution solutions," says Chris Schuler, President and CEO of BIO-CAT. "We value Caldic's commitment to the Companion Animal space and their ability to scale our OPTIFEED® probiotic business within their customer base. We look forward to a successful collaboration and exclusive partnership with Caldic."

About BIO-CAT:

Since 1988, BIO-CAT has been the enzyme industry leader. Today they are also the leading Bacillus microbial experts. BIO-CAT and BIO-CAT Microbials offer a carefully curated portfolio of natural, non-genetically engineered enzymes and microbials for custom solutions and product innovation. BIO-CAT Microbials is proud of their continually expanding library of well-characterized strains for human health, animal nutrition, and sustainable crop science. OPTIFEED® is a registered trademark of BIO-CAT, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.bio-cat.com

About Caldic:

"Because we care", we touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every day. We inspire innovative and sustainable solutions in life science and material science for the food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial formulation markets around the world. Our solutions, carefully sourced and customized to exacting specifications whenever required, are backed by research & development, customer service, technical & regulatory support, ensuring that they meet precisely determined needs at every stage of the value chain.

Across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific, our approximately 4,000 employees go the extra mile, day in and day out, to deliver value-added solutions to our customers. In our activities, we embrace the principles of sustainability, designing products, services, and processes with these principles in mind. From formulation to delivery, from ingredient to packing, from supplier to customer, we care about every detail of what we do. Because every detail is in our care.

For more information, please visit www.caldic.com

SOURCE BIO-CAT