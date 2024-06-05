Caldic Selects Syniti to Modernize and Integrate Its IT and Data Landscape

Caldic will work with Syniti to help future-proof its data landscape and optimize data quality

BOSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced that Caldic, a global distribution solutions provider for the life and material science markets, will use Syniti's Knowledge Platform (SKP) to help improve its data quality and build a global master data management (MDM) platform for active data governance. This will allow Caldic to work with clean data, now and in the future.

Recently, Caldic expanded significantly following strategic mergers and acquisitions, positioning the organization as a key industry player with a strong foothold in four regions around the world. With global coverage, the opportunity arose to build a unique, integrated platform in the distribution industry that facilitates the company's business partners' digital journey at a global scale. As a result of these strategic investments, Caldic has multiple separate ERPs and IT infrastructures. Syniti will work with Caldic to help optimize data quality and to apply data governance across the globe on the different ERP systems; the company is investing in data quality, harmonization, and governance in its systems to enhance the efficiency of commercial operations and help make it easier for customers to unlock value when doing business with Caldic.

Furthermore, these efforts will solidify a strong data foundation to enable faster integration of future acquisitions and data migrations, help to improve time to value and to ensure that additional strategic efforts can be more secure, risk-averse, and cost-efficient.

With Syniti, Caldic gains:

An experienced partner solely focused on data with a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes in data optimization, data quality management and master data management for the world's largest organziations.

A unified end-to-end platform that improves data quality and simplifies enterprise data migrations, data management, governance and analytics capabilities.

A team of 100% data focused specialists who bring technical, functional and business expertise to deliver high-quality, business optimal data in the context of Caldic's business.

The Syniti Knowledge Platform is an enterprise data management platform that helps organizations overcome complex enterprise data transformation challenges by combining data expertise, intelligent software and packaged solution accelerators. Its software applies automation and guidance informed by AI and machine learning technologies to data migration, data quality, analytics, master data management and more.

Lenno Maris, chief data officer, Caldic, said: "As we advance building our global platform and onboarding new companies into our fold, our business requires fast and smooth incorporation of data and systems in Caldic's infrastructure. The end-to-end solution from Syniti provides a Data First approach that guarantees high-quality data are available to help us drive our operations more effectively and efficiently in the future."

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "When getting it right the first time matters, you need expert help. We offer both the technology and expertise Caldic needs to support their data journey. Caldic is regional- and supply chain-driven – everything that has to do with supply chain, inventory, transportation and material handling – so finding optimization is key in terms of in-time delivery, product, storage and cost. With the right data in the right places, Caldic is well-positioned to continue on its growth journey."

About Caldic

Because we care, we touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every day. We inspire innovative and sustainable distribution solutions in life and material sciences for the food, pharma, personal care, and industrial product formulation markets of the world. Our solutions, carefully sourced and customized to specifications whenever required, are backed by outstanding research & development, customer service, and technical & regulatory support, ensuring that they meet precisely determined needs at every stage of the value chain.

Across 43 countries in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific, our approximately 3,750 employees go the extra mile day in, day out, to deliver added-value solutions for our customers. In our activities, we embrace the principles of sustainability, designing products, services, and processes with these in mind. From formulation to delivery, from ingredient to packing, from supplier to customer, we care about every detail of what we do. Because every detail is in our care. For more information, please visit www.caldic.com

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 15 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

