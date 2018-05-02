Caldwell announces expansion of global Financial Services Practice leadership

Caldwell's global Financial Services Practice serves our clients in the areas of investment banking & capital markets, asset & wealth management, alternative investments, insurance, consumer financial services and real estate, as well as all shared services and functional capabilities across the financial services sector.

"Under Paul's leadership, our Financial Services Practice has seen significant growth, geographic expansion, and given the recent addition of new areas of development and focus, we are now at the point in our evolution where we require additional breadth and depth of leadership to best serve our clients' needs and requirements." said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "Together, Paul and Glenn will build upon the practice's positive momentum, working together to connect our clients with transformational talent."

Mr. Heller has led the Financial Services Practice since he joined Caldwell through the acquisition of Cromwell Partners in 2009. With more than 25 years of experience in executive search, he has completed several hundred searches in the global financial services industry across numerous markets and geographies.

With over two decades of executive search experience, Mr. Buggy has an outstanding reputation for search execution excellence, commitment to clients and collaborative partnerships, having forged successful relationships with some of the nation's most prominent organizations in the financial services industry. He focuses on recruiting senior executives in financial services legal, compliance, anti-financial crimes, regulatory risk, and governance, as well as enhancing the firm's expertise and presence in the asset and wealth management industry. He joined Caldwell after 11 years at CTPartners, where he was a partner in the Financial Services Practice and leader of the firm's Global Compliance, Legal & Regulatory Practice, and a senior partner in the Asset & Wealth Management Practice.

