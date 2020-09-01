Caldwell Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the firm's founding in 1970.

"Today we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Caldwell's first day of connecting clients with transformational talent," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "50 years is an incredible milestone for any company, and we have achieved it through the hard work and dedication of our team and a culture of client service that permeates the entire organization."

Founded in 1970, Caldwell became a public company in 1989 (TSX: CWL). The firm established and continues to promote prestigious award programs, including Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year™ and Canada's Top 40 Under 40™.

Caldwell embarked upon an expansion strategy in 2009, expanding from a firm with three offices in Canada to a top-20 global search firm with offices and partners in 18 cities around the world.

Since its inception, Caldwell has been enabling its clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. The firm's reputation is built on transformative searches across industries and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations.

In addition to its retained executive search services, Caldwell has evolved and expanded in recent years to include several other services: Caldwell Advance, a solution focused on emerging leaders and advancing professionals; Agile Talent, which leverages the team's skills and networks to provide flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations; and Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution that uses highly respected, results-driven assessments to align clients' talent and business strategies, driving better business results.

Wallace continued: "As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the achievements we've made. Our work has a real impact on our clients and candidates, and we look forward to 50 more years of making a difference."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Understanding that transformative talent is not limited to executive levels, our Caldwell Advance solution focuses on emerging leaders and advancing professionals who can also have a profound impact on a company's ability to turn potential into success. We also leverage our skills and networks to provide agile talent solutions in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. Caldwell Analytics is a talent optimization solution that uses highly respected, results-driven assessments to align our clients' talent and business strategies, driving better business results.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.caldwellpartners.com

