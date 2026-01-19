Caldwell® Claymore Connect™ Delivers A New Way to Clay™

Introducing the Claymore Connect ™ Target Launcher (MSRP $549.99)

The Claymore Connect™, a smart target launcher that throws traditional clays, is designed to bring advanced digital control to ground-based shotgun target shooting. Built on Caldwell's proven Claymore® heritage, the Claymore Connect™ throws standard clay targets while pairing wirelessly with the Caldwell Clays™ App, allowing recreational shotgun target shooters to remotely operate the launcher, and create custom pairs, patterns, and dynamic target presentations without corded power or wired remotes. The Claymore Connect™ weighs just 35 lbs. (including battery), with folding legs for easy transport and storage.

For decades, electric trap throwers have been a one-trick pony: Heavy automotive car batteries, tangled cords for remotes, and big, bulky machines that are hard to transport and store. The Claymore Connect™ changes everything. It comes with a 12-volt Li-ion battery pack that is small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, but powerful enough to launch over 350 targets on a single charge. Best of all, the Claymore Connect™ is Bluetooth enabled, allowing it to pair with the Caldwell Clays™ App, which is available for iOS and Android, and free to download. The Caldwell Clays™ App gives shotgun target shooters centralized, wireless, remote control over their customized target shooting experience, allowing them to simultaneously control up to 10 different Caldwell smart launchers from up to 100 yards away – including the Claymore Connect™ and the new ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™. Use advanced features including Hands-Free Voice Control, preset target pairs, customizable flurries, and more. The Caldwell Clays™ App allows shotgun target shooters to create tournament grade challenges and create a custom sporting clays course virtually anywhere.

ADVANCED BLUETOOTH CONNECT: With a Bluetooth connection range of up to 100 yards, the Caldwell Clays™ App simultaneously controls up to 10 throwers with advanced features like Hands-Free Voice Launch, preset target pairs, flurries, and more.

With a Bluetooth connection range of up to 100 yards, the Caldwell Clays™ App simultaneously controls up to 10 throwers with advanced features like Hands-Free Voice Launch, preset target pairs, flurries, and more. LI-ION BATTERY INCLUDED: Compact power source throws over 350 targets on a single charge, displays remaining charge level, and is compatible with all Caldwell electronic launchers.

Compact power source throws over 350 targets on a single charge, displays remaining charge level, and is compatible with all Caldwell electronic launchers. NO MESSY WIRES: Includes a wireless remote with 50-ft. range.

Includes a wireless remote with 50-ft. range. 50-CLAY CAPACITY: Works with both American standard and international clay targets.

Works with both American standard and international clay targets. ANGLE: Quick and easy lever allows for 35 degrees of angle adjustment.

Quick and easy lever allows for 35 degrees of angle adjustment. DISTANCE: Adjustable spring tension knob allows users to set target speed and distance up to 55 yards.

Adjustable spring tension knob allows users to set target speed and distance up to 55 yards. COMPACT/LIGHTWEIGHT/PORTABLE: Just 35 lbs. (including battery), with folding legs for easy transport and storage.

About Caldwell®

Caldwell® is a leading shooting accessory brand within the American Outdoor Brands, Inc. portfolio. Trusted by firearms owners for over two decades, Caldwell® innovates new products to Eliminate the Variables That Make You Miss™. The Caldwell® name represents the brand's ongoing commitment to bringing innovative and problem-solving products to the target shooting category. For more information on Caldwell® products, including the Caldwell® Clays App and the entire family of smart launchers, visit https://www.caldwellshooting.com/claymore/claymore-connect/1223620.html#start=1.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high-quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT! ™; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jarrod Grove, Senior Marketing Manager

p: 573.347.6445

[email protected]

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.