Caldwell Enhances Transportation and Mobility Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of John Davidson to Chicago Office

"John brings years of experience and a great network to our industrial practice," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice. "His extensive work in private equity as well as the general industrial, transportation and logistics, infrastructure, and travel sectors are a wonderful fit for our team and will expand horizons and reach for our clients."

Mr. Davidson focuses primarily on C-suite and board level assignments for clients in the transportation and mobility sector. He is also quite skilled with functional vice president roles and can also facilitate the design and delivery of leadership assessment, development and succession solutions.

Mr. Davidson joins Caldwell from Spencer Stuart, where he was a member of the Aviation, Aerospace and Defense, and Automotive practices. He began his career at LAI Ward Howell, which he left to found boutique search firm Lake Forest Executive Search.

"John's reputation for strategic counsel and outstanding results will be of great benefit to our clients and makes him an outstanding addition to the Caldwell team," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We will continue to make strategic additions to our partner team in the coming months as we expand our delivery and support capabilities, in response to our client's needs."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels.

Caldwell, a retained executive search firm, enables clients around the world to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation – 50 years in the making – has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We are a leading licensed certified partner of The Predictive Index (PI), an award-winning talent optimization platform with a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that – when integrated with our search process – helps clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results as fast as possible.

IQTalent Partners offers consulting, candidate sourcing, candidate research, and full lifecycle recruiting to its clients. Using a unique on-demand business model, IQTP augments the client's in-house talent acquisition team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost-effective, and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with more than 300 corporations from Fortune 500s to startups. IQTP's IQTalent Xchange is an original market concept using advanced artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to create a passive candidate marketplace. The proprietary talent exchange platform includes more than 300 million global professionals, offering clients unprecedented access to the most qualified candidates.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL).

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

