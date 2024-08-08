Caldwell Guides Quick Quack on a Robust Patent Portfolio During $850 Million Investment Deal Made by a Leading Global Investment Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell, a leading global law firm specializing in intellectual property, litigation, and corporate advisory services, is pleased to announce its role in facilitating a significant investment in Quick Quack Car Wash by a premier global investment firm. The firm has acquired an $850 million minority stake in Quick Quack Car Wash, marking a pivotal moment in the car wash industry.

Quick Quack Car Wash, headquartered in Roseville, California, was founded in 2004 and has since expanded to over 230 locations across California, Texas, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The infusion of capital will support Quick Quack's continued growth and expansion, enabling the company to enhance its marketing efforts and extend its footprint in existing and new markets.

"We are thrilled to have played a part in this landmark investment," said Keegan Caldwell, global managing partner at Caldwell. "Our team worked diligently with Quick Quack to build a high-value IP portfolio that significantly enhanced the company's market appeal. Through our strategic guidance, Quick Quack was able to secure a patent portfolio that positions them as the leader in technology development and innovation within the car wash industry and creating a significant moat."

The investment firm's capital will also support the implementation of an innovative equity program for Quick Quack's entire workforce, promoting a culture of ownership and engagement among employees. This initiative reflects a commitment to inclusive growth and rewarding the contributions of all team members.

"Steve [Wang] and the Caldwell team were valuable partners in helping us build our technology portfolio fast." said Matt Nichols, Chief Innovation Officer, Quick Quack Car Wash. "With the help of an approved patent portfolio, we were able to successfully upgrade our strategy to attract new investment." He added, "the success of our IP portfolio allowed us to put our technology development and vision for the future at the forefront of the strategy to show our differentiation from the competition in the industry. We are so grateful that the work and strategy led to very exciting partnership with successful PE firm this month."

Caldwell's role in this transaction underscores its commitment to supporting its clients strategically leveraging their IP to its full potential.

