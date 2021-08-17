Caldwell Intellectual Property Law Ranked for the 2nd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List at No. 349 and No. 1 fastest-growing law firm

Caldwell Intellectual Property Law Ranked for the 2nd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List at No. 349. Tweet this

Caldwell attributes this recognition to its forward-leaning growth strategies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite restrictions, Caldwell has aggressively expanded. The firm upgraded its Boston headquarters to the 59th floor of 200 Clarendon, previously called the John Hancock Tower. Following the opening of its Mayfair office in London in 2019, Caldwell has continued its territorial expansion to Los Angeles with offices nestled in Santa Monica's tech hub silicone beach.

Committed to its core value of "Team-First," the firm also credits its swift growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list to a robust recruitment effort, acquiring premiere talent. In 2021 alone, Caldwell gained over 50% in personnel with over 30% of them women.

Holding steadfast to its core values of "Transparent Trust" and "Empirical Strategy", Caldwell has seen tremendous growth from its inception in 2016. Dubbed "the law firm version of a startup," Caldwell's commitment to serving innovators and strategic business maneuvers has led to recognition by Law Firm 500 as No. 2 Fastest Growing Law Firm in the U.S. with a 2020% growth in annual revenue in 2020. With its continued commitment to innovation and recent growth efforts, the firm shows no signs of slowing down.

About Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

Caldwell IP Law is an elite intellectual property law firm that better serves innovators and investors by providing strategic, high caliber IP services aimed at maximizing profits. A modern law firm for effective solutions, Caldwell has a proven and systematic approach for developing IP portfolios that reap financial success, proven by an allowance rate of 98.8% (31.6% higher than the industry standard). Visit: https://caldwellip.com/

About INC. 5000 List

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. The complete Inc. 5000 list can be found at: https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Eyob Yohannes

Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

[email protected]

SOURCE Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

