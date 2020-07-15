Caldwell Joins More Than 1,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced it has joined the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of more than 1,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, John Wallace is committing himself and Caldwell to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, Caldwell is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 1,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,000 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

"At Caldwell we understand the positive impact diversity and inclusion has on performance and innovation and we are dedicated to cultivating an open workplace where employees can present challenges, opportunities and share perspectives," said John Wallace, CEO of Caldwell. "As leaders in executive search, we have an amazing opportunity to champion change in our industry and commit to making a better, more inclusive environment. By joining together to tackle this critical societal issue, we intend to be at the forefront in cultivating more diverse and inclusive workplaces for our clients and our industry at large."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,000 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentors others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and were best known- and unsuccessful- actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

