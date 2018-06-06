Caldwell Launches Value Creation Advisory Solutions

"Even with a highly accomplished leadership team, nearly every company could benefit from an objective, outside viewpoint from time to time," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "Our Value Creation Advisory Solution was created precisely to provide this unbiased, expert external guidance, and help our clients effectively execute on strategy by providing a mechanism for accountability, in addition to bringing best practices in terms of process and alignment."

To unlock new value creation opportunities, Caldwell pairs clients with external talent on an as-needed basis. In most cases, an advisory solution is a more nimble and cost-effective approach than an outside consulting firm or traditional operating partner at a private equity firm.

Caldwell's advisors are highly accomplished operating executives and corporate leaders with subject matter and industry knowledge who have expressed an interest in providing their expertise to help other companies succeed as well. They are well known to us, having worked with Caldwell as clients, candidates, and sources.

Whether the need is for a pop-up assignment, requiring one or two "expert advice calls," or for a longer-term engagement involving weekly calls or meetings over an extended period, Caldwell's advisors are available to get started immediately. From detailed strategy development, to efficient execution, to ensuring institutional learning and best practice building, Caldwell's advisors will create value.

Caldwell can help clients hand-pick the individuals best suited to accomplishing clients' objectives and will continue to monitor and support the relationship on an ongoing basis. Additionally, as the client's needs change from project to project, or even within a project, Caldwell can supplement the appropriate advisors by industry or area of expertise.

