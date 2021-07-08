Caldwell Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Operating Profit

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

$35.8M of revenue, a 210% increase year-over-year.

$3.2M of operating profit, a 336% increase year-over-year.

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 31, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

5.31.21 5.31.20 5.31.21 5.31.20 Professional fees - Caldwell 26,914 11,262 64,691 45,715 Professional fees – IQTP 8,821 - 13,106 - Consolidated professional fees 35,735 11,262 77,797 45,715 Direct expense reimbursements 84 294 231 1,224 Revenues 35,819 11,556 78,028 46,939 Cost of sales 26,737 9,166 58,153 35,656 Government stimulus grants (68) (241) (334) (241) Reimbursed direct expenses 84 294 231 1,224 Gross profit 9,066 2,337 19,978 10,300 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,058 1,600 13,621 8,836 Acquisition-related expenses2 791 - 1,660 - Operating profit 3,217 737 4,697 1,464 Interest expense on lease liability 121 92 348 220 Interest expense on loans payable 11 - 20 - Investment (income) loss (5) 748 (19) 612 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 249 90 354 (51) Earnings (loss) before tax 2,841 (193) 3,994 683 Income tax expense3 609 311 458 409 Net earnings (loss) after tax 2,232 (504) 3,536 274 Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.088 ($0.025) $0.152 $0.013





1) Results include operations from IQTP for the five months post-acquisition date of December 31, 2020 with intercompany amounts eliminated. 2) Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will finish amortizing on December 31, 2022. 3) Income tax expense during the nine months ended May 31, 2021 includes $562 of income from a favourable tax ruling change during the second quarter allowing for the deductibility on the valid use of PPP funds which had previously been disallowed.

"Our third quarter revenue of $35.8 million represents a 210 percent increase over the prior year and our operating profit of $3.2 million represents a 336 percent increase over the prior year," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Both financial results are the highest in our history, and while we are all participating in a vibrant market, there is no doubt that this has been a breakthrough year for Caldwell, in all aspects of our business."

Wallace continued: "Our Caldwell executive search organization saw a year-over-year increase of 134 percent – all of which came from organic growth. We have a larger partner team who are working on more searches per year at higher fee levels. Our IQTalent Partners segment delivered 76% of the consolidated year-over-year increase in revenue, responding to the ongoing economic recovery in the talent sector and seeing significant and sustained growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows. IQTP's flexible on-demand pricing model coupled with their innovative use of AI technology is resonating with clients. In addition, our lead generation programs and robust word-of-mouth referrals continue to provide a strong pipeline for IQTP's growth.

Our continuing vision for our two brands, working in tandem, is for IQTP to be a constant presence at our clients, providing recurring talent acquisition support, with Caldwell engaged for higher-end retained executive searches not done by the in-house teams. Together, we have created a comprehensive and seamless integration of products and services that addresses the talent acquisition needs at all levels for our clients."

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at

As at

May 31

August 31

2021

2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 20,158

14,481 Accounts receivable 18,295

7,316 Income taxes receivable 1,099

928 Unbilled revenue 3,336

2,430 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,337

2,553

45,225

27,708 Non-current assets





Restricted cash 2,511

45 Marketable securities 175

71 Advances 346

695 Property and equipment 1,936

2,128 Right-of-use assets 9,650

7,691 Intangible assets 303

- Goodwill 7,295

1,288 Deferred income taxes 1,161

1,245 Total assets 68,602

40,871







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable 2,280

1,764 Compensation payable 26,959

12,812 Lease liability 1,866

1,873

31,105

16,449 Non-current liabilities





Compensation payable 3,776

734 Loans Payable 1,080

- Lease liability 8,737

6,932

44,698

24,115 Equity attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital 12,157

7,515 Contributed surplus 15,050

15,013 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (648)

419 Deficit (2,655)

(6,191) Total equity 23,904

16,756 Total liabilities and equity 68,602

40,871

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three months ended

Nine months ended (unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) May 31

May 31

2021 2020¹

2021 2020¹











Revenues









Professional fees 35,735 11,262

77,797 45,715 Direct expense reimbursements 84 294

231 1,224

35,819 11,556

78,028 46,939











Cost of sales expenses









Cost of sales 26,737 9,166

58,153 35,656 Government stimulus grants (68) (241)

(334) (241) Reimbursed direct expenses 84 294

231 1,224

26,753 9,219

58,050 36,639 Gross profit 9,066 2,337

19,978 10,300











Selling, general and administrative 5,058 1,600

13,621 8,836 Acquisition-related expenses 791 -

1,660 -

5,849 1,600

15,281 8,836











Operating profit 3,217 737

4,697 1,464











Finance expenses (income)









Interest expense on lease liability 121 92

348 220 Interest expense on loans payable 11 -

20 - Investment income (loss) (5) 748

(19) 612 Foreign exchange loss (income) 249 90

354 (51) Earnings (loss) before income tax 2,841 (193)

3,994 683











Income tax expense 609 311

458 409 Net earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company 2,232 (504)

3,536 274











Earnings (loss) per share









Basic $0.088 ($0.025)

$0.152 $0.013 Diluted $0.086 ($0.025)

$0.150 $0.013

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31

May 31

2021 2020

2021 2020











Net earnings (loss) for the period 2,232 (504)

3,536 274











Other comprehensive income:









Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings









(Loss) gain on marketable securities (68) -

65 - Cumulative translation adjustment (800) 316

(1,132) 290 Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company 1,364 (188)

2,469 564







¹ Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)







Accumulated Other Comprehensive









Income (Loss)











Unrealized









Cumulative Gains (Loss) on







Contributed Translation Marketable Total

Deficit Share Capital Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity













Balance - August 31, 2019 (9,256) 7,515 15,005 967 (386) 13,845













Adoption of IFRS 16 1,137 - - - - 1,137













Net earnings for the nine month period ended 274 - - - - 274 May 31, 2020

























Dividend payments declared (918) - - - - (918)













Share based payment expense - - 3 - - 3













Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 290 - 290













Balance - May 31, 2020 (8,763) 7,515 15,008 1,257 (386) 14,631













Balance - August 31, 2020 (6,191) 7,515 15,013 595 (176) 16,756













Net earnings for the nine month period ended 3,536 - - - - 3,536 May 31, 2021

























Common share issuance - 4,642 - - - 4,642













Share-based payment expense - - 37 - - 37













Change in unrealized gain on - - - - 65 65 marketable securities available for sale

























Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (1,132) - (1,132)













Balance - May 31, 2021 (2,655) 12,157 15,050 (537) (111) 23,904

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Nine months ended

May 31

2021

2020







Cash flow provided by (used in)













Operating activities





Net earnings for the year 3,536

274 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash





Depreciation of property and equipment 287

345 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,462

1,074 Amortization of intangible assets 29

- Amortization of advances 476

960 Interest expense on lease liabilities 348

220 Interest on loans payable 20

- Loss on marketable securities classified as FVPL -

626 Share based payment expense 37

3 Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans 326

(119) Loss on lease cancellation 37

- Increase (decrease) in cash settled share-based compensation 3,042

(494) Changes in working capital 4,822

(1,871) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,422

1,018







Investing activities





Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,238)

- Purchase of property and equipment (134)

(1,210) Payment of advances (91)

(576) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities -

5,206 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,463)

3,420







Financing activities





Increase in restricted cash (2,619)

- Payment of lease liabilities (1,970)

(1,363) Payment of loans payable (98)

- Sublease payments received 261

238 Dividend payments -

(1,377) Proceeds from government loan -

2,267 Net cash used in financing activities (4,426)

(235)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (856)

47 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,677

4,250 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 14,481

10,623 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 20,158

14,873

