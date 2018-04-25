Caldwell Strengthens Industrial Recruiting Capabilities with Addition of Tim Bostick

With 25 years of executive search experience, Mr. Bostick's expertise ranges from placing board directors, chief executive officers, presidents and chief operating officers to executing searches for senior functional leaders in finance, marketing, exploration & production, human resources, information technology, operations, legal, and corporate/business development. His search work has principally been focused on senior level searches in the industrial, aerospace and defense, energy, and private investment sectors to include public and private companies as well as portfolio companies of private equity sponsors.

"Tim's extensive experience recruiting across the industrial sector and in manufacturing, energy and natural resources in particular will be a complement to our global Industrial Practice team," said Dave Winston, managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice and Dallas office. "He has a winning combination of deep expertise, singular client focus, strong work ethic and great affability. He's a great addition to our practice and to the Dallas office, and we're truly glad to have him.

Mr. Bostick joins Caldwell from Ray Partners, a successful executive search boutique he co-founded 15 years ago. Previously, he spent 10 years in the Energy, Industrial & Consumer Practice of Ray & Berndtson. He began his career with Texas Commerce Bank's commercial banking group (now JP Morgan Chase), where he provided credit, investment banking and depository solutions to corporate and energy clients in the Texas market. He holds a BBA in finance from Texas Christian University.

"We will continue to make strategic additions to our team of high caliber, experienced partners who share a similar strength of conviction about the importance of the work we do," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We are dedicated to making our clients better, more competitive, and more successful by connecting them with transformational talent. Tim is a fantastic addition to the Caldwell team, demonstrating an approach to his clients that is consistent with our own."

Based in the firm's Dallas office, Mr. Bostick joins Industrial Practice leader Dave Winston, and Technology Practice leader Jim Bethmann.

